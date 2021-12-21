Province kicks in for reboot of Greater Trail events, festivals and fairs

The provincial government has pledged over $200,000 to help Greater Trail cultural and sporting events get back on their collective feet this year.
Greater Trail groups that received funding include Rossland’s Between the Peaks festival ($65,300), TransRockies Singletrack 6 ($79,000), Kootenay Open Sky Film Festival ($18,440), and the Blizzard Music Festival ($18,000), while Trail received funds for its 2022 Open BC Club Curling Championship ($7,850), and Trail and District Arts Council’s popular Music in the Park ($6,334).
These fairs, festivals, and events are among the 680 events across the province supported by the government’s investment.
Almost $30 million will be provided as one-time grants, eligible to event organizers to support their efforts to resume safely. Grant amounts for each event are up to 20 per cent of the total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000.
Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival will receive the full $250,000. The event, prior to COVID, drew thousands of people every year, generating jobs and income for area businesses.
Successful recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits of their event, as well as strong local or regional support. Examples of eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the New Democrat government has worked closely with B.C.’s tourism sector and provided $225 million in support to ensure businesses and non-profits can continue to draw visitors and benefit local communities for years to come.