Province kicks in for reboot of Greater Trail events, festivals and fairs

$200,000+ will help Greater Trail cultural and sporting events get back on their feet this year

Music in the Park, a popular summer series at Gyro Park in Trail, showcases some of the best talent locally and beyond. COVID has cancelled this event for the past two summers. Photo: Jim Bailey

The provincial government has pledged over $200,000 to help Greater Trail cultural and sporting events get back on their collective feet this year.

New Democrat MLA Katrine Conroy said that the BC New Democrat government’s funding will help local fairs, festivals and community events resume in the Kootenays.

“Sports and arts events in the Kootenays give us all something to look forward to every year,” said Conroy in a release. “COVID-19 has been incredibly difficult for the organizers of these events and all the people who love attending them. I’m glad that we’re able to support their work and make sure these events can continue into the future and keep enriching our communities.”

Greater Trail groups that received funding include Rossland’s Between the Peaks festival ($65,300), TransRockies Singletrack 6 ($79,000), Kootenay Open Sky Film Festival ($18,440), and the Blizzard Music Festival ($18,000), while Trail received funds for its 2022 Open BC Club Curling Championship ($7,850), and Trail and District Arts Council’s popular Music in the Park ($6,334).

These fairs, festivals, and events are among the 680 events across the province supported by the government’s investment.

Almost $30 million will be provided as one-time grants, eligible to event organizers to support their efforts to resume safely. Grant amounts for each event are up to 20 per cent of the total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000.

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival will receive the full $250,000. The event, prior to COVID, drew thousands of people every year, generating jobs and income for area businesses.

In a news release, Shambhala founder Jimmy Bundschuh expressed his thanks.

“It’s no secret that the last two years have been very difficult for those who work in events and the music industry, and we have not been immune to the challenges,” Bundschuh said.

“This grant will support us with the tremendous challenge of returning after two years of postponed programming. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, as well as getting our staff back to work doing the job they love to do after a very difficult two years.”

Successful recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits of their event, as well as strong local or regional support. Examples of eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the New Democrat government has worked closely with B.C.’s tourism sector and provided $225 million in support to ensure businesses and non-profits can continue to draw visitors and benefit local communities for years to come.

