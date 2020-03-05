“Rent” opens Friday in downtown Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from March 4 to March 11

Theatre

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present Rent. Rock opera, set in the 90’s, tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemian New Yorkers who are struggling with careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic. Runs again Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Community

• Friday, Holy Trinity Parish, 1 p.m. World Day of Prayer with Sisters of Zimbabwe. Call 250.368.3268 for info.

• Saturday, Beaver Valley Manor, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beaver Valley Seniors Branch #44 welcomes you to their Souper Luncheon of Borscht and bun, dessert, tea, coffee, juice for $8.

• Wednesday (March 11), Bailey Theatre, 6:30 p.m. JL Crowe Secondary School band will perform a spring concert in support of their trip to the Con Brio Music Festival in Whistler this April.

• Wednesdays, Trail United Church, 6:30 p.m. Trail Ministerial Association presents annual Lenten Lecture Series. Five churches presenting views on Why did Jesus die? Friendly discussion after: Susan Taylor, Gateway Christian Life, March 11; Andrew Martens, Trail Alliance, March 19; Gord Harding, Celebrations, March 25; and Meridyth Robertson from First Presbyterian, April 1.

• Every Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Trail holds a Charity Meat Draw at the Arlington. New members welcome. Dinner meetings held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Benedict’s Steakhouse.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. Special showing of The Pollinators, and award-winning documentary. Local beekeepers will be on hand to talk with about beekeeping in this region. There will also be prize giveaways.

Upcoming

• March 13, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.

• March 14, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to noon. St. Patrick’s Coffee Party. Bake table, admission $5. All welcome.

• March 14, Waneta Plaza, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breed Education Day. Get up close and personal with some of the West Kootenay Kennel Clubs’ Member’s Purebred dogs. Have a conversation with knowledgeable ethical breeders. Come out and see what you could be doing with your dog purebred or all Canadian. Learn about appropriate exercise, such as when they should hit the trail.

• March 14, Trail Riverfront Centre 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are invited to join for a fun afternoon of Scrabble.

• March 14, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, are available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• March 15, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. Local talent includes: Nelson’s RhythmDance Drum Orchestra, high energy, lots of rhythm, neat dance moves; Rhiannon Issacs, singer/songwriter; Soundserious,Nelson duo singing, song-writing, subtle percussion; Kootenay Jack, rockabilly legend; The Chandeliers, folk, a bit rocky, a bit bluesy. Family-friendly venue, lots of goodies, no bar. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Admission, $3. Kept affordable by all-volunteer crew. Shows also on April 19, May 24, June 21. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers. All welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250-362-5677.

• March 22, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore presents Tango King and the One-Hit Wonder. Advance tickets available at The Bailey. Call the box office at 250.368.9669.



