’Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet’s animated show “Solar Opposites,” and is also a producer and actor on its animated “Koala Man.” Both shows will continue without him.

On Tuesday, Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty,” made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California in January of 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland’s attorney and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in “Rick and Morty.” He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but have not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Previous story
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
Next story
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press
Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession

The KBRH Health Foundation has received a $5,325 donation from the members of the First Presbyterian Church of Trail. This donation will support the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project, prioritizing restoration of the garden courtyard areas at Columbia View Lodge, ensuring they are fully accessible and usable. L-R: Mission Committee Members, Lottie Bonin and Esther Brown presented this donation to Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail community steps up for regional health care

The Murphy Family Foundation is providing over $1M to upgrade the Kids Rink and provide enhanced programming for Greater Trail youth. Annie and Rich Murphy have owned the Trail Smoke Eaters since 2016. Photo: Jim Bailey
Murphy foundation commits $1.1M for Kids Rink upgrades and programming

Image: CNOY.org
Join ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraising walk in Trail