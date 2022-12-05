FILE - Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, appear at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Live Nation said Monday the band will perform at a set of stadium shows and festivals across North America and Europe beginning March 29. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

‘Road Trippin’: Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off 2023 world tour in Vancouver

Fresh off a 2-album 2022, band will launch global trek at BC Place in March

There’s no rest for the spicy: Fresh off a world tour and two albums this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing for a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in 2023.

Live Nation said Monday the band’s 23-date global trek kicks off March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Joining the band on select dates will be The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess. Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The funk-rock band gave us not one but two albums in 2022 — October’s “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard’s top album sales chart.

The Peppers recently took home the Global Icon Award, at the MTV VMAs and their single “Black Summer″ also won the award for Best Rock Video.

Trade publication Pollstar put the Peppers at No. 4 on its list of most lucrative concert tours in 2022, behind Bad Bunny, Elton John and Lady Gaga, with an average box office gross per city of $5,605,217 and an average ticket price at $134.39.

—Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

RELATED: ‘Ultimate drummer’: Stars react to death of Rolling Stone Charlie Watts

ConcertsPop Music

Previous story
Bob McGrath, beloved ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at age 90

Just Posted

Join Shawn Hook at The Bailey Theatre on Jan. 21 for an intimate solo piano show celebrating his talent. Photo: Submitted
Shawn Hook returns to Trail stage for intimate solo show in January

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932

Glenn Hodge, Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch # 11 Board Member, presents the donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director, on behalf of the Legion Foundation BC/Yukon Command. Photo: Submitted
Legion helps gratitude garden grow at Trail care home

Students from the SOAR program (Steps to Opportunity and Academic Readiness) along with their instructors Kim Martin and Tammy Profili recently visited the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment. During the visit, Const. Jason Zilkie and Const. Eva Harding were the RCMP hosts. “It was a fun time for everyone and there are quite a few comedians in SOAR,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. Photo: Submitted
Trail RCMP welcome SOAR students to detachment