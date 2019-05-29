Romeo and Juliet ready for the Trail stage

Who doesn’t love all the twists and turns of a dramatic love story?
Especially when it’s the most famous love story of them all – Romeo and Juliet – written for live theatre by the most celebrated of English bards, William Shakespeare.
Turns out teen-aged talent in the J.L. Crowe drama class was drawn to Shakespeare’s timeless tale for their year-end show, slated for two-nights in downtown Trail.
But the JL Crowe Players version involves a postmodern spin on the 400-year old play, and the actors’ stage garb looks more steam punk than classic Elizabethan.
The first act will begin in the streets of Verona, when a brawl breaks out between the servants of the feuding noble families, named the Capulets and Montagues.
A group of masked Montagues risk further conflict by gatecrashing a Capulet party, where a young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet, the daughter of his sworn enemy.
She is due to marry her father’s choice, the County Paris, setting off a chain of events which ultimately lead these star-crossed lovers to their tragic fate.
Curtains will open for Romeo and Juliet at 7 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.
Tickets are on sale at the Bailey Theatre box office or online.
