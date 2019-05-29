(Submitted photo)

Romeo and Juliet ready for the Trail stage

JL Crowe Players bring a modern twist to this most famous love story

Who doesn’t love all the twists and turns of a dramatic love story?

Especially when it’s the most famous love story of them all – Romeo and Juliet – written for live theatre by the most celebrated of English bards, William Shakespeare.

Turns out teen-aged talent in the J.L. Crowe drama class was drawn to Shakespeare’s timeless tale for their year-end show, slated for two-nights in downtown Trail.

But the JL Crowe Players version involves a postmodern spin on the 400-year old play, and the actors’ stage garb looks more steam punk than classic Elizabethan.

The first act will begin in the streets of Verona, when a brawl breaks out between the servants of the feuding noble families, named the Capulets and Montagues.

A group of masked Montagues risk further conflict by gatecrashing a Capulet party, where a young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet, the daughter of his sworn enemy.

She is due to marry her father’s choice, the County Paris, setting off a chain of events which ultimately lead these star-crossed lovers to their tragic fate.

Curtains will open for Romeo and Juliet at 7 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

Tickets are on sale at the Bailey Theatre box office or online.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
