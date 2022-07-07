To read about the cast visit the follies’ Instagram page. Photo: Gold Fever Follies/Instagram

To read about the cast visit the follies’ Instagram page. Photo: Gold Fever Follies/Instagram

Rossland Follies cancan bring it again this summer

Gold Fever Follies kicking up rip-roaring entertainment now and until Aug. 27

The Gold Fever Follies are back on stage kicking up oodles of rip-roaring entertainment now and until Aug. 27.

Book and lyrics for this summer’s show, called “What’s in a name?” are by Marnie Jacobsen.

The storyline shines a light on Ross Thompson and his naming of Red Mountain Camp as a “proper township.”

Also prominent in the show is the infamous serial-monogamous Mrs. Allan of the Allan Hotel.

And, the Follies point out, “Of course there is a love story …”

Shows are Tuesday through Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Miners Hall on Columbia Avenue, Rossland.

Regarding COVID, organizers note, “To keep our cast and audience members as safe as possible, we will continue to seat people in their own ‘family bubbles’ as much as possible. We encourage people to continue to wear masks when interacting with cast members, and when purchasing tickets and concession items.”

Since 1987 the Gold Fever Follies have offered a new family-friendly musical comedy every summer with cancan dancing, original music and exciting characters based on gold rush days of the late 1890s in Rossland.

Meet the summer of 2022 cast by following them on Instagram at goldfeverfollies.

For details and tickets visit: www.goldfeverfollies.com.

