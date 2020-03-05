Rossland Light Opera Players take centre stage at the Bailey Theatre for three days with their brilliant production of Rent. (Tanya LaFond photo)

Rossland Light Opera Players ready to “Rent” Trail stage

Performance rated PG-13, some materials may be inappropriate for children under 13

The Rossland Light Opera Players are ready to “Rent” the stage in downtown Trail for three days, beginning Friday.

This rock opera, set at the dawn of the 1990’s, tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemian New Yorkers, who live in a loft apartment without power in the East Village.

They are struggling with their careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic on their community.

The story centers around two roommates, Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, and Roger, a budding musician, who scramble for money to pay rent to their landlord and one-time roommate, Benny.

While a former tragedy has made Roger numb, Mark tries to capture it through his attempts to make a film.

Meanwhile, their friend Tom, a professor has fallen for an Angel, and Mark’s ex-girlfriend, Maureen, strings along her new love interest, Joanne.

In the year that follows, the group deals with love, loss and recovery, in a truly inspiring and powerful story.

The performance is rated PG-13 (Parental Guidance Suggested) – Some Materials May Be Inappropriate for Children Under 13. Contains Strong Language and reference to Drugs, and Sexuality.

There will be four performances: Friday March 6 at 7 pm; Saturday March 7 at 2 p.m. and Saturday March 7 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday March 8 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $28. Reserved Seating.

Book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson. Rent is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).


