Salmo band launches music video series

‘Sly Violet’ filmed the serioes in the British Columbia wildlands

New Kootenay residents, Sly Violet, have a music video series premiering every Tuesday on YouTube this fall.

The series features Violet Clarke performing acoustic renditions of Sly Violet’s original folk rock songs and cover songs as well.

The music videos showcase the beauty of life in the mountains, aptly titled Forest Songs as all of the songs are filmed outdoors in wild and beautiful places.

Sly Violet is an indie pop folk rock husband-and-wife duo.

Originally from small towns in Ontario and Nova Scotia, they recently moved to Salmo earlier this year.

The band features Sly Boston (drums) and Violet Clarke (guitar, harmonica, keyboard, vocals). They’ve been gaining momentum in Canada after touring extensively over the past decade: from George Street in Newfoundland, to ski resorts throughout the Rocky Mountains, to the festival stages in Ontario.

Sly Violet have been making waves in small towns and big cities across Canada with their engaging and entertaining live shows.

The pandemic has hit the music industry hard and for Sly Violet it’s been a time to redirect energy from touring to creating music videos.

“The first few months were a bit devastating after all our gigs were cancelled including a cross Canada tour planned for summer 2020. Like other musicians we had to re-evaluate and think of ways we could still share our music without being able to perform on stage,” says Violet. “We spend a lot of time outdoors; hiking, skiing, snowboarding, biking and playing disc golf. Living in the Salmo, The Hub of the Kootenays, we’re surrounded by some of the most beautiful places in Canada. So we decided to spend the summer filming music videos on mountainsides, in forests, along trails, and wherever we could showcase the beauty of life in the mountains.”

Forest Songs was filmed in scenic locations around Salmo, Fernie, Revelstoke, Banff, Nelson, and Vancouver Island.

In addition to Sly Violet’s originals, the selection of cover songs ranges from mainstream artists such as Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Amy Winehouse to lesser known artists like Bright Eyes, Josh Ritter, Elliott Smith, and Jessie Reyez.

‘Sly Violet also has a new official music video coming out for their song ‘Adore’ from their latest album ‘Friends From Far Places’.

For this video they teamed up with local musician, Finn Reimer a 16-year old from Salmo who also creates music (yungdankasaurusrex on SoundCloud).

Finn created a beautiful stop-motion animation video using flowers, leaves and other items found in nature.

Their video ‘Adore’ is now available on YouTube.

The first episode premiered on YouTube Oct 13th (@slyvioletmusic).

New episodes released every Tuesday at 6pm PST for the rest of 2020

To watch Forest Songs visit www.youtube.com/slyvioletmusic.

For music, videos, and more visit www.slyviolet.com.

Entertainmentkootenay