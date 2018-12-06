Rumour has it Santa and Mrs Claus will be in town on Saturday for the City of Trail’s open house and Candy Cane Parade. (Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission)

Santa visits downtown Trail on Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 12

Community

• Thursday, Bridge View Café, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Vigil to End Violence Against Women. All welcome. Free coffee and goodies. Vigil starts at 5 p.m., Victoria Street Bridge lights will be turned red that night. For info call Trail FAIR 250.364.2326.

• Friday, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Entertainment and visit from Santa in centre court. Make a donation starting at 9 a.m. or at the foundation office in person or by phone. For info call 250.364.3424. Line up of entertainment: 11:30 a.m. St. Michael’s School Choir; 12:30 p.m. Golden City Fiddlers; 1-6 p.m. visit from Santa; 2-4:45 p.m. Kootenay Jack Rock-a-Billy Tunes, Doreen Court and Friends, Rick Taylor and Bert Kniss on harmonica; 5 p.m. Trail Harmony Choir; 5:45 p.m. Trail Gymnastics Club; 6:30 p.m. Steps Dance Centre.

• Friday, Beaver Valley Arena, 6-7:45 p.m. Free public skating with non-perishable food item donation.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 9-11 a.m. Breakfast with Santa. Pancakes, eggs and sausage cooked by Fruitvale firefighters and served by the Nitehawks. Bring kids for pic with Santa. All proceeds for Fruitvale Community Chest.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 1-5 p.m. Open house, with Christmas tree ornament making, candy cane hunt, letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit, story time and photos with Santa.

• Saturday, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 2:30-4 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Words of comfort and understanding, treats to share and beautiful music. Open to all residents who may have experienced loss this year. All welcome.

Music

• Thursday, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Thursday, JL Crowe Secondary School, 7 p.m. Winter Concert. Bands perform concert music, pop tunes, and jazz charts.

• Wednesday, (Dec. 12) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Annual Rotary Christmas Carol Concert. Eight choirs and the Trail Maple Leaf Band. Collection at intermission, all donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Fund. Doors open 7 p.m.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. A joyous new musical from London’s West End A show at the Apollo Theatre.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Colette. Pushed by her husband to write novels under his name, upon their success, Colette fights to make her talents known.

Upcoming

• Dec. 14, Trail United Church, 3-7 p.m. Last Minute Christmas Market. Admission $2, proceeds to food bank. Door prize draw of basket of gifts donated by vendors. Runs again, same venue, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 19, First Presbyterian Church, 5:30 p.m. for Christmas Dinner. Ham and fixings. All welcome. call 250.368.6066 to book a seat.


