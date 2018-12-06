Santa visits downtown Trail on Saturday

Community
• Thursday, Bridge View Café, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Vigil to End Violence Against Women. All welcome. Free coffee and goodies. Vigil starts at 5 p.m., Victoria Street Bridge lights will be turned red that night. For info call Trail FAIR 250.364.2326.
• Friday, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Entertainment and visit from Santa in centre court. Make a donation starting at 9 a.m. or at the foundation office in person or by phone. For info call 250.364.3424.
• Friday, Beaver Valley Arena, 6-7:45 p.m. Free public skating with non-perishable food item donation.
• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 9-11 a.m. Breakfast with Santa. Pancakes, eggs and sausage cooked by Fruitvale firefighters and served by the Nitehawks. Bring kids for pic with Santa. All proceeds for Fruitvale Community Chest.
• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 1-5 p.m. Open house, with Christmas tree ornament making, candy cane hunt, letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit, story time and photos with Santa.
• Saturday, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.
• Sunday, Trail United Church, 2:30-4 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Words of comfort and understanding, treats to share and beautiful music. Open to all residents who may have experienced loss this year. All welcome.
Music
• Thursday, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.
• Thursday, JL Crowe Secondary School, 7 p.m. Winter Concert. Bands perform concert music, pop tunes, and jazz charts.
• Wednesday, (Dec. 12) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Annual Rotary Christmas Carol Concert. Eight choirs and the Trail Maple Leaf Band. Collection at intermission, all donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Fund. Doors open 7 p.m.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter