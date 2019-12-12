Annual Santa Parade goes Saturday in downtown Trail. (Trail Times file photo)

Santa visits the Silver City, Saturday

Grapevine: Events for the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18

Community

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 6-7:30 p.m. Steps Dance Centre presents A Family Christmas show. Local talent takes the stage to entertain and warm hearts with all things Christmas.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last Minute Christmas Market. 25 Kootenay vendors offering gift ideas for last minute shoppers as well as a bake sale.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 1-4 p.m. Open house. Join in on the family gingerbread house making competition, check out the used book sale and say hello to Santa Claus. Fun, free family event.

• Saturday, Trail downtown, 5-6 p.m. Annual Santa Parade. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate on Eldorado and Bay courtesy the Lions Club and Tim Hortons. All spectators reminded to stay on the sidewalks and be visible.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing Les Misérables, The Staged Concert. Must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and event cinema. Leading an outstanding cast are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier).

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. presents Bolshoi Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Timeless holiday classic.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Farwell. Funny, uplifting tale about the headstrong Billi, who returns to China when her grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hille Coffee House. Performers: No Frets String Ensemble, local violinists; Rossland Glee Choir, voices in harmony; Milene Coombs, 11-year-old flautist; Sage and Keith, sweet duo; Jeff Melnychuk, picking and singing; Roelof Helberg, songs from everywhere. All welcome, no bar. Admission $3.

Upcoming

• Dec. 19, Bailey Theatre, 6:30-8:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Christmas Concert. Admission by donation.

• Dec. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy presented by James and Jamesy (UK).

• Dec. 22, Rossland Miners’ Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Movie Day. Doors open 1:30 p.m. for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for The Man who Invented Christmas. $5, all ages. Popcorn, beverages for sale.

• Dec. 28, Trail Memorial Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. Free family skate sponsored by Tim Hortons.


Most Read