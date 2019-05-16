Saturday farmers market in downtown Trail

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of May 16 to May 22

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Fresh produce, home baking/gluten free, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. presents Met Opera performing Dialogues des Carmelites. On the eve of the French Revolution, the young and fearful Blanche enters the Carmelite convent in Compièngne.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. presents Bolshoi Ballet performing Carmen Suite/Petrushka. Carmen is as sensual and free‐spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle.

Gallery

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, last day for Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale.

Upcoming

• May 24, Beaver Valley May Days all types of activities throughout the weekend.

• May 26, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future.

• May 31, Kootenay Gallery, 10 a.m. doors open for the 29th Annual West Kootenay Camera Club Show. Celebrate all the talented photographers and over 280 photos entered into this year’s competition. Opening Gala starts at 6:30 p.m.

• May 31, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. A tale of two young star-crossed lovers whose feuding families are determined to keep them apart.

• June 8, Beaver Falls Lions Park, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Spring Market. Home-based business and garage sale. Vendors needed, tables $10. Call Bev at 250.367.9552 for info or email mrst1@shaw.ca.



