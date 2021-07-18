Selkirk Mt. Music Society’s mobile stage ready to roll and rock

The Freedom Stage makes its debut with an Open Mic Night at the Ruala Cafe in Fruitvale Friday

The Selkirk Mountain Music Society has built it, now they’re inviting all musicians and music lovers to come for the unveiling of its mobile Freedom Stage in Fruitvale on Friday.

The Freedom Stage, constructed for convenience and mobility, will set up outside at the Ruala Cafe parking lot and will host an Open Mic Night event from 6 to 10 p.m.

Longtime resident and musician Kootenay Jack Kenny and his daughter Lindsay started the Selkirk Mountain Music Society in an effort to make performance venues more accessible for performing artists and audience members.

“Our mission is to provide a mobile performance venue that brings the sound of the Canadian Rockies to residents and visitors of the Beaver Valley and beyond, and to use our collective talents to help Kootenay folks in need,” said Kootenay Jack.

Kenny and volunteers have been working on the project for the past three months, although the record-setting heat did slow production in July. Still, if not quite finished, the stage is functional and set for the long overdue live performances.

“Basically what we have got, is we have a stage so we can get people out and away from this COVID thing and get them active.”

The non-profit society has also received funding from Columbia Basin Trust, Area A of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and Kootenay Savings.

The stage is also available to rent and can be used for a variety of functions and events. The society is also planning performances in Salmo on July 30 and Ymir July 31.

“The Selkirk Mountain Music Society is more than just that stage,” said Kenny. “This is just a part of it. We’re going to try to promote all the bands, young and old, and try to get as many as we can playing.

“We really stress that we want young people, this is for them, this is for the community and this is about them.”

Kootenay Jack encourages performers to contact the society before hand, so they can slot you into the line up.

Admission is by donation with a suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

He also recommends that attendees bring a lawn chair and shade if needed.

“We will have a beer garden, a silent auction, and more exciting announcements about upcoming society events and activities.”

Contact Kootenay Jack Kenny by email at selkirkmountainmusicsociety@gmail.com.

Contact Kootenay Jack Kenny by email at selkirkmountainmusicsociety@gmail.com.

