Seniors dance, music and film in the lineup for Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Thursday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 6-9 p.m. Improvisation and The Clown workshop with Travis Bernhardt. Using techniques from the world of clown and bouffon, Bernhardt will teach you to find the excitement in anything, how to see through the fourth wall, and how to instantly connect and find games with your scene partners — sometimes without even saying a word.

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to the Golden City Fiddlers. All welcome, admission $5. Entrance on Portland Street.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Samajam: Rythmo 2. Passionate and participatory immersion in the world of African rhythms, percussion and dance. Children will quickly learn the sounds of the different instruments and will be able to join in. All participants will be given several musical instruments to use during the performance so that they may become musicians in the show.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns with an evening of great music by fine performers: Peter Pii, classic country; Mr. Gabriella, Wicked Witch Song; Devon Hanley, West Coast singer/songwriter; Clive Calderbank, wonderful sounds; Sparky Steeves, Rossland’s own. Family-friendly venue, lots of goodies, no bar. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Admission $3. Always looking for new performers. All welcome, no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

• Tuesday (Jan. 21), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Allison Girvan and Laura Landsberg, Feels like Home. An evening of progressive folk, bluegrass and world music, including guitarist Paul Landsberg, violinist Don Macdonald, Dylan Ferris on mandolin and Rob Fahie on bass.

Gallery

• VISAC, showing “Mail Art,” from the gallery’s permanent collection and collections on loan. Runs until Jan. 31. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Showing Met Opera in HD presents Akhnaten. Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the Egyptian pharaoh who attempted to inspire his people to adopt a new religion, abandoning the worship of the old gods for that of a single deity.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Pain and Glory. Spanish drama that follows Salvador Mallo, a film director in his decline.

Upcoming

• Jan. 26, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Bombshell. A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter