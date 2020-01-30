Seniors meeting in Trail, Snowed In Comedy Tour and more

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Community

• Tuesday, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. General membership meeting. Entrance at 925 Portland St. Call 250-364-0960 or 250-368-9790 for more information.

• Wednesday, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. Snowed in Comedy Tour. Four comedians come together, each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn is joined by the Great Canadian Laugh Off winner, Paul Myrehaug, Canadian comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher, and three-time female comic of the the year, Debra DiGiovanni.

Music

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Sarah Hagen and Brendan McLeod: Exultation. Spoken-word artist and former Canadian SLAM champion Brendan McLeod intersperses stories and poems with Hagen, a classical pianist.

Gallery

• VISAC, showing “Mail Art,” from the gallery’s permanent collection and collections on loan. Runs until Friday. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. National Theatre Live production of Fleabag. Original, hilarious, one-woman play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag. Rip-roaring look at “some sort of woman living her sort of life.”

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. showing Met Opera’s Porgy and Bess. Set in Catfish Row, a tenement neighbourhood of Charleston, South Carolina, in the 1920s. Grans to Grans will fundraise with a bake sale to raise money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in support of African grandmothers raising their orphaned grandchildren due to HIV/AIDS.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & the Band. Moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music.

Upcoming

• Feb. 6, Rossland Miners Hall, 7-8:30 p.m. Cycling the Silk Road presents colourful highlights of retired Dr. Brenda Trenholme’s 13,000 km bicycle journey across Asia, from Beijing to Istanbul, Turkey. Admission by donation. Proceeds to the Kenya Education Endowment Fund, a registered Canadian charity.

• Feb. 7, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Chase Padgett: Nashville Hurricane. Fresh off the heels of his smash hit 6 Guitars, virtuoso actor and musician Chase Padgett becomes a manager, a mother, a mentor, and the guitar prodigy, as each one tells their side of the rise, demise, and resurrection of the best guitar player you’ve never heard of — the Nashville Hurricane.

• Feb. 8, First Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Strawberry Social Tea and Bake Sale. Proceeds to local Pathfinders and Rangers and they prepare for a trip to Africa. Admission by donation.

• Feb. 9, Riverbelle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All About Heart, a pre-Valentine Pop-up Shop and Fashion Show. Local artisans, bakers and pampering services. Advance tickets, $25, at JJ’s Fashions, Bailey box office, Country Roads General Store and online at thebailey.ca. All proceeds will go to the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon program, helping low income seniors, families and expectant mothers.

• Feb. 9, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Official Secrets. True story of British whistleblower, Katharine Gun, who leaked information about an illegal NSA spy operation eavesdropping on diplomats tasked with passing a second United Nations resolution on the invasion of Iraq.

• March 7, Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 6-10 p.m. KBRH Health Foundation’s Perfectly Paired Fundraiser. Join the Foundation for an evening of specially selected food and wine paired with live music and a silent auction. The evening will showcase multiple wineries and other beverage providers alongside food selections prepared by the chef of Foxy’s Fine Food & Beverages. Event will support the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign. Tickets are limited. For info, call the foundation at 250-364-2424.



