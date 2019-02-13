Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

The Bailey’s Nadine Tremblay (seated) and Vicky Jones are serving up a Valentine’s Day treat in the Muriel Griffiths Room on Thursday. The Melody Diachun Quintet will be performing as a tea service serves a cuppa and a small sweet treat. The two-hour show starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets available. For info visit trail-arts.com. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Enjoy an afternoon of tea, sweet treats and jazz from the Melody Diachun Quintet on February 14 at 2:30 pm in the Muriel Griffiths Room at The Bailey Theatre.

Nelson-based award-winning Canadian vocalist and songwriter Melody Diachun and her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert. Whether performing jazz standards, Broadway tunes or pop songs, Melody’s warm, beautiful voice and polished stage presence delight audiences of all ages and tastes.

Performing with Melody will be local Tony Ferraro on drums and Nelson’s Doug Stephenson on guitar, Clinton Swanson on sax and Mark Spielman on bass.

This new event invites you to hang out with friends or treat your sweetie to a show this Valentine’s Day. So, come chill in the intimate jazz club setting of the Griff as you relax at your table and feel close to the band as they entertain and interact with the audience. Be indulged as our tea service comes to every table to serve you a cup of English Breakfast and a small sweet treat – all included in the price.

The afternoon show is a trial event for all those jazz enthusiasts who want to enjoy show’s during the day to avoid driving at night. Executive Director Nadine Tremblay explains, “Our evening jazz series is highly sought after and sells out quickly. So, after also hearing from patrons who don’t come to the Bailey as much because they are not keen on driving at night anymore, we thought we would try to solve both challenges in one package with a Valentines bow on top!”

Tickets are on sale now at $17.50 in advance of $22 on the door.