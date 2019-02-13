The Bailey’s Nadine Tremblay (seated) and Vicky Jones are serving up a Valentine’s Day treat in the Muriel Griffiths Room on Thursday. The Melody Diachun Quintet will be performing as a tea service serves a cuppa and a small sweet treat. The two-hour show starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets available. For info visit trail-arts.com. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

Melody Diachun & her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert

Enjoy an afternoon of tea, sweet treats and jazz from the Melody Diachun Quintet on February 14 at 2:30 pm in the Muriel Griffiths Room at The Bailey Theatre.

Nelson-based award-winning Canadian vocalist and songwriter Melody Diachun and her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert. Whether performing jazz standards, Broadway tunes or pop songs, Melody’s warm, beautiful voice and polished stage presence delight audiences of all ages and tastes.

Performing with Melody will be local Tony Ferraro on drums and Nelson’s Doug Stephenson on guitar, Clinton Swanson on sax and Mark Spielman on bass.

This new event invites you to hang out with friends or treat your sweetie to a show this Valentine’s Day. So, come chill in the intimate jazz club setting of the Griff as you relax at your table and feel close to the band as they entertain and interact with the audience. Be indulged as our tea service comes to every table to serve you a cup of English Breakfast and a small sweet treat – all included in the price.

The afternoon show is a trial event for all those jazz enthusiasts who want to enjoy show’s during the day to avoid driving at night. Executive Director Nadine Tremblay explains, “Our evening jazz series is highly sought after and sells out quickly. So, after also hearing from patrons who don’t come to the Bailey as much because they are not keen on driving at night anymore, we thought we would try to solve both challenges in one package with a Valentines bow on top!”

Tickets are on sale now at $17.50 in advance of $22 on the door.

Previous story
WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

Just Posted

Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

Melody Diachun & her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert

The precious gift of sight

Letter to the Editor from Rubenoff Johnson of Nelson

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie will serve a second year on the Trust board, reflects on his inaugural year

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read