Shawn Hook returns to Trail stage for intimate solo show in January

Join Shawn Hook at The Bailey Theatre on Jan. 21 for an intimate solo piano show celebrating his talent. Photo: Submitted

Trail and District Arts Council is excited to announce a very special solo performance by local performer, become international star, Shawn Hook on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm at The Bailey Theatre in Trail.

Shawn Hook is one of the most successful Canadian artists of the past few years, with his undeniable combination of slick vocals, touching lyrics and skills on the piano. Shawn writes from the heart and his songs are a product of soul-searching and an unwavering desire to spread hope in our uncertain world.

Join him at The Bailey Theatre on January 21 for an intimate solo piano show celebrating his talent.

As a renowned pianist and adept songwriter, Shawn has crafted a name for himself on the world stage.

His global audience extends to the hundreds of millions, and he has shared the stage with international superstars The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers and Camila Cabello amongst others.

Born Shawn Hlookoff, and raised in South Slocan, Shawn grew up far from the big city, but that didn’t stop him from harbouring big dreams as he studied the piano and quickly began writing his own music.

Despite a detour into geological engineering at college he soon committed full-time to music.

He signed his first song-writing deal with ABC/Session 5 Music where he wrote and produced songs for hit TV shows.

Then, in 2020, Shawn released his debut single “I Don’t Wanna Dance”. A multiple JUNO Award-nominated artist with hundreds of millions of streams worldwide to his name, Shawn has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest hit songwriters.

He is best known for tracks “Sound Of Your Heart” and “Reminding Me” with Vanessa Hudgens, which have become Double Platinum and Platinum-certified.

Shawn’s latest single, “It All Comes Back to You”, featuring German pop artist Emily Roberts, is the first release from his upcoming album of the same name, styled to provide a feeling of hope.

With multiple Top 10 hits on Canadian Radio, Top 20 Hits on US Radio, and a #1 hit On the US Billboard Dance Chart Shawn has performed on TV for millions on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Away from the limelight, Shawn is a quiet philanthropist, eagerly devoting time to charity events as well as sitting on The Unison Fund board of directors.

Tickets are $41 for premium seats with all other seats $36.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 1 at noon.

Buy a $15 Patron of the Arts Membership for $15 and get access to the best seats in our pre-sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Tickets may be purchased online at thebailey.ca, or weekdays from noon to 4 p.m., by phone at 250.368.9669 or in person at 1501 Cedar Ave. in Trail.

The show is possible thanks to funding support from the BC Arts Council, the Government of British Columbia and Tourism South Kootenay.

This series is funded [in part] by the Government of Canada./Ce projet est financé [en partie] par le gouvernement du Canada.

