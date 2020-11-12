Photo: KootenayGalleryGifts.com

Shop locally,virtually in the Kootenays this holiday season

Kootenay Gallery of Art is offering Christmas at the Gallery

Kootenay Gallery of Art is offering Christmas at the Gallery, the annual exhibition and sale of creations by local artisans.

With the current health circumstances, the gallery has set up new events and protocols to offer safe and healthy shopping options.

Notably, gallery workers will be limiting the number of visitors to 20 people at a time.

As a result, the Friday Nov. 13 opening event will be extended from a couple of hours in the evening to an all-day open house from noon to 7 p.m.

“We are also having a special members-only event to thank them for their support,“ explains Executive Director, Val Field.

The COVID pandemic has been difficult for many, especially independent artists and entrepreneurs, who often depend on markets to meet buyers.

“The Kootenay Gallery is proud that Christmas at the Gallery can be a safe space for visitors to access beautiful, hand-crafted Kootenay gift items,” Field said.

The gallery also has a couple of online options in place for those who don’t want to be out in public or for those who don’t have time to shop.

Earlier this spring, when the gallery was locked down, the staff created an online gift shop, kootenaygallerygifts.com.

Not everything from the physical gift shop is available online but the gallery says there are a good number of pottery, jewelry and wood work items there.

Payment can be made by credit card and PayPal.

Or, shoppers can choose to pick up (free), or pay a small shipping fee for local delivery.

As well, there is a virtual shopping event scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Via Facebook Live, board members Audrey Maxwell Polovnikoff and Judy Madelung will host the occasion, giving a virtual tour of Christmas at the Gallery. Viewers can message for details about the items, or request to buy goods.

Gift selections can be purchased later in person or over the phone, and shipping options are available both locally and beyond.

The Kootenay Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, across the highway from the airport, between the Doukhobor Discovery Centre and the West Kootenay BC SPCA shelter.

From Nov. 13, hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In December, the gallery will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. until Dec. 23. Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This year has been difficult for many people,” the gallery board states.

“The Kootenay Gallery encourages everyone to shop locally when and where you can, whether it is from the gallery, directly from artists, or from other local businesses.”

ArtkootenayLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmo band launches music video series

Just Posted

Trail RCMP report three impaired driving investigations. Photo: Black Press file
Trail RCMP take three impaired drivers off the road

Two women from Fruitvale and a Rossland man each allegedly failed their roadside screening test

Hundreds to people wanting to pay last respects to Dick Dar attended Friday’s procession outside Liberty Foods in Fruitvale. Photo: Geoff Fontes, Focal Point Media
Farewell to a Fruitvale legend

Dick Dar bought a little grocery story in the outskirts of Fruitvale in 1957

Photo: KootenayGalleryGifts.com
Shop locally,virtually in the Kootenays this holiday season

Kootenay Gallery of Art is offering Christmas at the Gallery

Sly Violet features Sly Boston (drums) and Violet Clarke (guitar, harmonica, keyboard, vocals). Photo: Submitted
Salmo band launches music video series

‘Sly Violet’ filmed the serioes in the British Columbia wildlands

Watch out for zombie-debt scams

Zombie debt is former paid loans brought back to life and still being treated as outstanding debt

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: Teck to pilot antimicrobial coating on Lower Mainland buses to combat COVID-19

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Real estate sales are setting records in the Kootenays. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Record breaking real estate sales continue across the Kootenays

KAR reports a total of 434 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Service® in October 2020, a rise of 41.6 per cent from October 2019.

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

Most Read