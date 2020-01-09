Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Trail Times file image)

Silver City Scrabble players invited to play, Saturday afternoon

Grapevine: Local events for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15

Community

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre library, 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Scrabble players are invited to join the Friends of the Trail Library for a fun afternoon of scrabble. Everyone welcome.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera HD presents Wozzeck. Regarded for its intense emotional power and brilliant score as one of the most significant operas of the 20th century, Wozzeck is composed during and in the aftermath of World War I, a dark exploration of a soldier besieged by the evils of society.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:45 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Knives Out. Contemporary whodunit, the film follows a family gathering gone awry, after the family patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate.

Gallery

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, showing “Mail Art,” from the gallery’s permanent collection and collections on loan. Runs until Jan. 31. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Upcoming

• Jan. 16, Muriel Griffiths Room, 6-9 p.m. Improvisation and The Clown workshop with Travis Bernhardt. Using techniques from the world of clown and bouffon, Bernhardt will teach you to find the excitement in anything, how to see through the fourth wall, and how to instantly connect and find games with your scene partners — sometimes without even saying a word.

• Jan. 18, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Showing Met Opera in HD presents Akhnaten. Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the Egyptian pharaoh who attempted to inspire his people to adopt a new religion, abandoning the worship of the old gods for that of a single deity.

• Jan. 18, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to the Golden City Fiddlers. All welcome, admission $5. Entrance on Portland Street.

• Jan. 18. Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Samajam: Rythmo 2. Passionate and participatory immersion in the world of African rhythms, percussion and dance. Children will quickly learn the sounds of the different instruments and will be able to join in. All participants will be given several musical instruments to use during the performance so that they may become musicians in the show.

• Jan. 19, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Pain and Glory. Spanish drama that follows Salvador Mallo, a film director in his decline.

• Jan. 19, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns with an evening of great music by fine performers: Peter Pii, classic country; Mr. Gabriella, Wicked Witch Song; Devon Hanley, West Coast singer/songwriter; Clive Calderbank, wonderful sounds; Sparky Steeves, Rossland’s own. Family-friendly venue, lots of goodies, no bar. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Admission $3. Always looking for new performers. All welcome, no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

• Jan. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Allison Girvan and Laura Landsberg, “Feels like Home.” An evening of progressive folk, bluegrass and world music, including guitarist Paul Landsberg, violinist Don Macdonald, Dylan Ferris on mandolin and Rob Fahie on bass.

• Jan. 26, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Bombshell. A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

• Feb. 1, Beaver Valley Manor, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. B.V. Branch #44 Senior Citizens Assn. hosting a “Souper Luncheon.” Borscht, bun, dessert and refreshment will be served for a minimum $7 donation.


