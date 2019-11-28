Silver City serving up Storytime, Stuff the Bus, Smoke Eaters and SwingSationS

Community
• Friday, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. Storytime with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Visit with the team, get a signed hockey card and meet Stax.
• Friday, Trail Ferraro Foods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trail Transit hosts Stuff the Bus. Help fill the bus with non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. Runs again Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Donations will be accepted at the Nov. 30 Trail Smoke Eaters home game.
• Saturday, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.
• Saturday, Trail Legion, 5 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society hosts. Saint Andrews Day Celebration and Potluck. Supper 6 p.m. Everyone welcome for an evening of potluck, music and dance.
• Saturday, KP Hall in Trail, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.
• Sunday, Holy Trinity Church, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Advent Festival 2019. Evening of music, reading and reflections followed by fellowship and refreshments. All welcome. Silver collection and donations of non-perishable food accepted.
• Wednesday (Dec. 4), Bailey Theatre, 7:15 p.m. Trail Rotary Club presents their 37th annual Rotary Carol Fest. Maple Leaf Band and several local choirs will perform. Fundraiser for Trail Salvation Army Christmas hampers.
• Tickets for the 19th Annual Christmas Raffle for the residents of Poplar Ridge are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. 200+ prizes for the Dec. 19 raffle organized by volunteer Marisa Jimenez.
• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.
• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.
Gallery
• VISAC Gallery, showing ‘Beyond the Line,’ painting exhibit representing 10 West Kootenay artists. Hours Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Selkirk College campus.
Upcoming
• Dec. 5, Bridge View Cafe, 4:30 p.m. City of Trail will light the bridge red to recognize National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. Vigil for Murdered and Abused Women at 5 p.m. Located 1290 Esplanade Ave., Trail.
• Dec. 6, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for the annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign.
• Dec. 7, Warfield Community Hall, 9-11 a.m. Storytime Breakfast with Santa. Featuring four stories: The Night Before Christmas, Polar Express, Frozen and the Grinch. Come dressed in a story costume, Christmas pajamas, or ugly Christmas sweater to be entered into the prize draws. Pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice. Children $3, adult $5 each, or $12 per family.
• Dec. 7, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to noon. Christmas Coffee Party. Bake table. Admission by donation. All welcome.
• Dec. 7, Fruitvale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the whole family down to Candy Cane Lane (former Jingle Down Main).
• Dec. 8, Trail United Church, 2:30 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Bereavement service to support grieving people in our community. For more info contact Gwen Ziprick at 250.368.8080 or email trail@alternatives.ca.
