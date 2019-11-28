Silver City serving up Storytime, Stuff the Bus, Smoke Eaters and SwingSationS

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Friday, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. Storytime with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Visit with the team, get a signed hockey card and meet Stax.

• Friday, Trail Ferraro Foods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trail Transit hosts Stuff the Bus. Help fill the bus with non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. Runs again Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Donations will be accepted at the Nov. 30 Trail Smoke Eaters home game.

• Saturday, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Saturday, Trail Legion, 5 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society hosts. Saint Andrews Day Celebration and Potluck. Supper 6 p.m. Everyone welcome for an evening of potluck, music and dance.

• Saturday, KP Hall in Trail, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• Sunday, Holy Trinity Church, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Advent Festival 2019. Evening of music, reading and reflections followed by fellowship and refreshments. All welcome. Silver collection and donations of non-perishable food accepted.

• Wednesday (Dec. 4), Bailey Theatre, 7:15 p.m. Trail Rotary Club presents their 37th annual Rotary Carol Fest. Maple Leaf Band and several local choirs will perform. Fundraiser for Trail Salvation Army Christmas hampers.

• Tickets for the 19th Annual Christmas Raffle for the residents of Poplar Ridge are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. 200+ prizes for the Dec. 19 raffle organized by volunteer Marisa Jimenez.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing ‘Beyond the Line,’ painting exhibit representing 10 West Kootenay artists. Hours Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Selkirk College campus.

Upcoming

• Dec. 5, Bridge View Cafe, 4:30 p.m. City of Trail will light the bridge red to recognize National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. Vigil for Murdered and Abused Women at 5 p.m. Located 1290 Esplanade Ave., Trail.

• Dec. 6, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for the annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Make your donation at center court, starting at 9 a.m., or at the foundation office in-person or by phone at 250.364.3424. Live entertainment will include musical performances and a visit from Santa. Diamond Raffle Tickets will also be on sale to support the campaign.

• Dec. 7, Warfield Community Hall, 9-11 a.m. Storytime Breakfast with Santa. Featuring four stories: The Night Before Christmas, Polar Express, Frozen and the Grinch. Come dressed in a story costume, Christmas pajamas, or ugly Christmas sweater to be entered into the prize draws. Pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice. Children $3, adult $5 each, or $12 per family.

• Dec. 7, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to noon. Christmas Coffee Party. Bake table. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Dec. 7, Fruitvale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the whole family down to Candy Cane Lane (former Jingle Down Main).

• Dec. 8, Trail United Church, 2:30 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Bereavement service to support grieving people in our community. For more info contact Gwen Ziprick at 250.368.8080 or email trail@alternatives.ca.

• Dec. 12, Royal Theatre, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. presents Les Misérables, The Staged Concert. Must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and event cinema. Leading an outstanding cast are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier).

• Dec. 14, Riverfront Centre, 1-3 p.m. Open house. Join in on the family gingerbread house making competition, check out the used book sale and say hello to Santa Claus. Fun, free family event.

• Dec. 14, Trail downtown, 5-6 p.m. Annual Santa Parade. Route details coming soon.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter