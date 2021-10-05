The EP by Slocan Valley’s Ruiner will be available on Bandcamp Oct. 8. Photo: Submitted

The EP by Slocan Valley’s Ruiner will be available on Bandcamp Oct. 8. Photo: Submitted

Slocan Valley punk band releases EP

Ruiner’s EP is split with Kelowna band High Horse BC

Local Slocan Valley punk band Ruiner is releasing a split EP with Kelowna’s High Horse BC, engineered by legendary producer Dave Catching.

Catching was a founding member of the Eagles of Death Metal and Queens of the Stone age, and has produced everything from Kurt Vile to Iggy Pop records from his studio in Rancho De Luna in Joshua Tree, CA.

But how did a small town punk band get such an opportunity?

Well, as an active band in the pre-pandemic BC touring scene, Ruiner was invited to play a psy-rock festival Tune It Down, Turn It Up in Kelowna which featured Q&A’s and recording sessions with Catching.

Both Ruiner and High Horse BC where invited to recording sessions with him at Arc House Studios during the festival. The two bands took a liking to each other’s sounds and started offering supporting slots in each other’s regions. With this new- found friendship, the band decided to release the Dave Catching session as a split EP.

The EP will be available on Bandcamp October 8.

Entertainment

Previous story
Jann Arden says while COVID-19 is very real, it won’t ever exist on her TV sitcom

Just Posted

Trail council poo-pooed Gyro Park and asked city staff to further review possible locations for an off-leash dog park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail GOC asks for further review of off-leash dog park location

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Missing person: Creston RCMP seeking Jesse Markwart

The EP by Slocan Valley’s Ruiner will be available on Bandcamp Oct. 8. Photo: Submitted
Slocan Valley punk band releases EP

Photo: Unsplash
Behind the Mask: COVID-19 and motherhood