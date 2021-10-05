Slocan Valley punk band releases EP

The EP by Slocan Valley’s Ruiner will be available on Bandcamp Oct. 8. Photo: Submitted

Local Slocan Valley punk band Ruiner is releasing a split EP with Kelowna’s High Horse BC, engineered by legendary producer Dave Catching.

Catching was a founding member of the Eagles of Death Metal and Queens of the Stone age, and has produced everything from Kurt Vile to Iggy Pop records from his studio in Rancho De Luna in Joshua Tree, CA.

But how did a small town punk band get such an opportunity?

Well, as an active band in the pre-pandemic BC touring scene, Ruiner was invited to play a psy-rock festival Tune It Down, Turn It Up in Kelowna which featured Q&A’s and recording sessions with Catching.

Both Ruiner and High Horse BC where invited to recording sessions with him at Arc House Studios during the festival. The two bands took a liking to each other’s sounds and started offering supporting slots in each other’s regions. With this new- found friendship, the band decided to release the Dave Catching session as a split EP.

The EP will be available on Bandcamp October 8.

Entertainment