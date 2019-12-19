(Trail Times file photo)

St. Michael’s Christmas Concert takes the Trail stage, tonight

Grapevine: Events for the week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

Community

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 6:30-8:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Christmas Concert. Admission by donation.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy presented by James and Jamesy (UK).

• Sunday, Rossland Miners’ Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Movie Day. Doors open 1:30 p.m. for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for The Man who Invented Christmas. Tickets $5, at the door. Popcorn, beverages for sale.

Upcoming

• Dec. 28, Trail Memorial Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. Free family skate sponsored by Tim Hortons.

• Jan. 1, Gyro Park, noon. 44 Engineer Squadron’s Annual Polar Bear Swim. Local cadets will be operating the concession.

• Jan. 10, VISAC Gallery, showing “Mail Art,” from the gallery’s permanent collection and collections on loan. Runs until Jan. 31. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Jan 11, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera HD presents Wozzeck. Regarded for its intense emotional power and brilliant score as one of the most significant operas of the 20th century, Wozzeck is composed during and in the aftermath of World War I, a dark exploration of a soldier besieged by the evils of society.

• Jan. 16, Muriel Griffiths Room, 6-9 p.m. Improvisation and The Clown workshop with Travis Bernhardt. Using techniques from the world of clown and bouffon, Bernhardt will teach you to find the excitement in anything, how to see through the fourth wall, and how to instantly connect and find games with your scene partners — sometimes without even saying a word.

• Jan. 18. Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Samajam: Rythmo 2. Passionate and participatory immersion in the world of African rhythms, percussion and dance. Children will quickly learn the sounds of the different instruments and will be able to join in. All participants will be given several musical instruments to use during the performance so that they may become musicians in the show.

• Jan. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Allison Girvan and Laura Landsberg, “Feels like Home.” An evening of progressive folk, bluegrass and world music, including guitarist Paul Landsberg, violinist Don Macdonald, Dylan Ferris on mandolin and Rob Fahie on bass.


