Storm the Stairs, Saturday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Community

• Saturday, Colombo Piazza, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, a fundraiser for the United Way Trail and District. Unique fitness challenge or friendly fitness walk. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases or approx. 1618 steps. Enjoy this challenge and experience scenic views of the river and rock walls of West Trail.

• Tuesday, Trail United Church, 6:30 p.m. Free video workshop called “The Universal Christ: Another Name for Everything,” with Richard Rohr.

Music

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd in the Flesh Tour 2019. Performing favourites from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals, along with other classic cuts.

• Tuesday, (Oct. 1) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jazz at the Griff presents Michael Kaeshammer, an internationally renowned jazz piano virtuoso, producer and singer-songwriter, who will open the season in downtown Trail. Flavours of jazz, boogie-woogie and blues combined in his intimate and inviting performances.

Upcoming

• Oct. 5, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 6:30-11 p.m. for Vegas in the Valley. An evening of fun with black jack tables, crown and anchor wheel, horse racing, money wheel and more. For more info or to purchase tickets call Shelley at 250.231.1963

• Oct. 5, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Symphony of the Kootenays. Celebrating their 44th year, this 44-member orchestra has entertained 80,000+ audience members and performed more than 225 concerts. Half the musicians come from the Kootenays with the remainder from Alberta and the Okanagan.

• Oct. 5, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Runs again Oct. 19.

• Oct. 5, Victoria Street, Trail, 1-2 p.m. Life Chain. Help convey the message that preborn human life has value and adoption is the loving option. Event goes again on Sun. Oct. 6, 2-3 p.m. Hwy 3A in Castlegar.

• Oct. 6, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Biggest Little Farm. When the barking of their dog leads to eviction from their tiny LA apartment, John and Molly make a choice that takes them out of the city and onto 200 acres in the foothills of Ventura County.

• Oct. 8, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sons of the Pioneers. Western music legends return for their 85th anniversary tour.

• Oct. 9, J.L. Crowe Secondary School gym, 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. The school is hosting an All Candidates Forum in advance of the upcoming federal election. All candidates for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding have been invited. There will be time for people to ask questions of candidates. All welcome. Contact Ami Starzner at astarzner@sd20.bc.ca if you have any questions.

• Oct. 12, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera HD presents Turandot. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Turandot, which stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Roberto Aronica sings Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria “Nessun dorma.” Eleonora Buratto is the slavegirl Liù, and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur.

• Oct. 19, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Admission, $4. There will be a bake table and country store. Everyone is welcome.

• Oct. 20, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Maiden. Story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.

• Oct. 27, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menteur. Simon has been a compulsive liar since childhood. His family and colleagues organize an intervention but it turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything.



