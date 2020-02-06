Strawberry Tea in downtown Trail raising funds for youth trip to Africa

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

Community

• Thursday, Rossland Miners Hall, 7-8:30 p.m. Cycling the Silk Road presents colourful highlights of retired Dr. Brenda Trenholme’s 13,000 km bicycle journey across Asia, from Beijing to Istanbul, Turkey. Admission by donation. Proceeds to the Kenya Education Endowment Fund, a registered Canadian charity.

• Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Strawberry Social Tea and Bake Sale. Proceeds to local Pathfinders and Rangers as they prepare for a trip to Africa. Admission by donation.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 1-3 p.m. Friends of the Trail Library invite everyone to an afternoon of fun scrabble. The library will provide the boards.

• Every Wednesday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 6 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions Bingo. All proceeds to charity.

Music

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Chase Padgett: Nashville Hurricane. Fresh off the heels of his smash hit 6 Guitars, virtuoso actor and musician Chase Padgett becomes a manager, a mother, a mentor, and the guitar prodigy, as each one tells their side of the rise, demise, and resurrection of the best guitar player you’ve never heard of — the Nashville Hurricane.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Official Secrets. True story of British whistleblower, Katharine Gun, who leaked information about an illegal NSA spy operation eavesdropping on diplomats tasked with passing a second United Nations resolution on the invasion of Iraq.

Upcoming

• Feb. 13, Muriel Griffiths Room, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jazz at the Griff presents Afternoon Tea and Jazz with the Melody Diachun Quartet. Hang out with friends or treat your sweetie to complimentary tea and cookies.

• Feb. 18, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Trail Performing Arts presents Élage Diouf. Singing mainly in his mother tongue, the wolof language, Diouf brings a blend of pop, world, blues, folk and asiko.

• Feb. 23, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Will’s Jams: Rocks & Roots.

• Feb. 27, Bailey Theatre, JL Crowe Variety Show. Details to come.

• March 6, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present Rent. Rock opera, set in the 90’s, tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemian New Yorkers who are struggling with careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic. Runs again Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

• March 7, Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 6-10 p.m. KBRH Health Foundation’s Perfectly Paired Fundraiser. Join the Foundation for an evening of specially selected food and wine paired with live music and a silent auction. The evening will showcase multiple wineries and other beverage providers alongside food selections prepared by the chef of Foxy’s Fine Food & Beverages. Event will support the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign. Tickets are limited. For info, call the foundation at 250-364-2424.

• March 13, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.



