Teck Family Series returns to the Trail stage, Sunday

Trail and District Arts Council is excited for the start of the Teck Family Series at The Bailey Theatre as award-winning creator Candice Roberts performs the heart fluttering physical comedy Ideas Bobert on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.

Bobert is a silent character, a la Charlie Chaplin, who has a little red bird for a heart. His story asks us what happens if we deny our deepest dreams as love-sick Bobert discovers his heart to be more important than he knew.

With vintage silent film styling, shadow puppetry, stop motion animation projections, tap dance and vintage music, the world of Ideas Bobert is rich with magic and creativity. Filled with preposterous situations and dreamy surrealism, the show is like Ginger Rogers meets Mr. Bean on the Muppet show, as Ideas Bobert dances with the hilarious and absurd.

After suffering from anxiety all her life, Candace Roberts uses performing, and clown work in particular, to work through this issue. In Ideas Bobert Roberts explores how self-expression supports mental health and community, while making us laugh and cry. The show is a reminder of how important it is to listen with our hearts and to be in touch with our creative selves.

Next year the series continues with two performances that emphasize movement and joy.

On Saturday Feb. 11, three-time Canadian National Dance champion, Karima Essa brings a Body Positive Bollywood show to the theatre. An incredibly charismatic and passionate performer, and finalist on “Bollywood Star” in Mumbai, Karima celebrates body positivity, showcasing Bollywood dance as a fun cultural art form, while teaching the audience the basics.

Then on Sunday March 5, Alex Zerbe: The Zaniac bounds onto the stage. Alex Zerbe beatboxes, juggles, dances, sings, and performs magic, as he zigzags between physical stunts and non-stop comedy. A self-described “human cartoon,” his show is both super entertaining for the kids and for teens and adults.

“This season the series wants to encourage children to gain confidence through learning to express themselves creatively and celebrate difference,” said Nadine Tremblay, executive director of TDAC. “Live performances are a wonderful shared experience that help develop social skills, while the kids also have fun.”

All shows are at 3 p.m. and are suitable for ages four to 10 years. Single show tickets are $15 for all ages, but to make shows affordable for families, combined tickets for all three performances are only $30 per person.

Tickets on sale at thebailey.ca, by calling 250.368.9669, or by visiting the Bailey box office weekdays between noon and 4 p.m.

The Teck Family Series is sponsored by Teck Trail Operations. With funding support from the BC Arts Council, the Province of British Columbia, the BC Touring Council and South Kootenay Tourism. This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada.

