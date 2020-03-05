Tell your story at Silver City event, Sunday

All welcome to join in for a story telling event in downtown Trail on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash)

Trail and District Arts Council and the Family Action Network present White Buffalo Storytelling: Learn from your Elders on Sunday, March 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Bridge View Cafe in downtown Trail.

White Buffalo Storytelling opened last month in Rossland for its fifth year, inviting people to share and listen to real stories.

Next, it’s Trail’s turn to take part when the storytellers come to the Bridge View Cafe.

Everyone has a story, and we want to hear yours!

This is your chance to tell your best dinner party story to a captive audience. Or, kick back and listen to true tales both fascinating and funny, brave and complex, that show us how much we have in common with every unique story.

“Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we’re here,” says author Sue Monk Kidd.

Inspired by the infamous The Moth storytelling group in New York, the event calls for storytellers to bring their true tales based on the theme “Learn from Your Elders”.

The story can cover topics including parental rules, relatives’ wisdom, or great advice received from any older person, the context is up to you.

Each storyteller has five minutes maximum to perform and stories must be short, true and related to the theme – delivered from the heart, no reading, or memorizing to get across the humour and emotion of their tales.

Entry is by donation, and those wanting to tell a story can sign up in advance by emailing info@trail-arts.com, phoning 250.364.3003 or visiting us at the Bailey box office.

Storytellers can also sign up at the door.

For more information visit trail-arts.com.


