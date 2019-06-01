Derek Edwards performs at The Bailey in Trail on June 6. Submitted photo

Top Canadian comedian coming to Trail

Derek Edwards performs at The Bailey June 6

“Alls I’m Saying” is brazenly tentative! Like a sniper with the hiccups, Derek Edwards takes aim at life’s galling moments, exhales slowly and jerks back the trigger.

A riotous evening of homegrown comedy — like taking a ride in an open golf cart with a good friend and a 6-pack.

Edwards brings his unique humour to Trail’s Charles Bailey Theatre on June 6. Tickets are on sale now.

From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Certainly his peers think so, as evidenced by the fact that he’s a four-time nominee, and winner of Best Standup Comic – Canadian Comedy Awards, as well as a multiple Gemini nominee for Best Performance in a Comedy.

As Rick Mercer says, “Everyone knows Derek is the funniest man in Canada.”

Clearly the critics agree: “5 STARS – the funniest man on earth” – Winnipeg Free Press; “4 STARS – the crowd howled” – Victoria Times Colonist; “still the funniest man in Canada” – Toronto Sun; “Edwards reigns as the King of Canadian comedy” – Charlottetown Guardian; “Derek Edwards is hysterical” – Calgary Sun; “Edwards takes stand-up to next stage” – Georgia Straight; “the epitome of timing & storytelling” – Halifax Chronicle Herald; “the comedian’s comedian” – London Free Press.

“Alls I’m Saying” – Derek Edwards’ new 90-minute stand-up comedy show, …a richly textured and enthralling ‘cut above,’ delivered with pace and authority by the consummate Canadian comedian.

Reserved seating tickets for Derek Edwards – Alls I’m Saying are $47.50 (facility fees and tax incl., handling charges may apply). Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

