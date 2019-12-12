Students who played in the Canada Music Week recital, and also received awards at the recital for the highest marks from the Trail/Castlegar branch of the BCRMTA for the past year. (Submitted photo)

Trail and Castlegar piano students excel in Royal Conservatory of Music exams

Trail/Castlegar Registered Music Teachers’ Branch celebrated Canada Music Week last month

The B.C. Registered Music Teachers of Trail & Castlegar congratulate the following students for successfully completing the 2018/19 Examination Sessions. Names appear in alphabetical order.

Royal Conservatory of

Music Examinations

Practical Results:

Level 4 Piano: Honours – Jonathan Gardner

Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours – Hayden White, McKenna White; Honours – Lucia Gelber

Level 6 Piano: First Class Honours – Jayden Peregoodoff; Honours: Clara Gelber, Calix Webber; Pass: Malgosia Matyszak

Level 8 Piano: First Class Honours – Relene Welbourne; Honours: Avery Palmer

Theoretical Results:

Level 5: First Class Honours with Distinction – Adam Heale, McKenna White; First Class Honours – Sofia Maturo; Honours: Sophie Hargreaves, Hayden White

Level 6: First Class Honours – Jayden Peregoodoff

Conservatory Canada

Examinations

Practical Results (Classical):

Grade 1 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Alexia Popoff; First Class Honours – Somayeh Nicholls; Honours – Ethan McLachlan, Kydan Medland

Grade 2 Piano: First Class Honours – Chanah MacInnis; Honours – Raine Medland

Grade 6 Piano: Honours – Joshua MacInnis

Practical Results

(Contemporary Idioms):

Level 2 Piano: First Class Honours – Eddie Carew

Level 3 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Bryn Basham; First Class Honours – Oliver Bell, Isla Bitting, Ellie Kermode, Olivia Ovington, Levi Winston

Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Danica Gritchin; First Class Honours – Linkin Winston

Level 6 Piano: Honours – Hannah Williams

Theoretical Results:

Theory 1: First Class Honours – Danica Gritchin; Honours – Linkin Winston

Theory 2: Honours – Joshua MacInnis, Hannah Williams

The Trail/Castlegar Registered Music Teachers’ Branch celebrated Canada Music Week on Monday, Nov. 18 with a student recital featuring Canadian compositions. The evening concluded with local students receiving Branch awards for the highest practical and theoretical marks in their respective exams.

The award winners are as follows:

The Helen Dahlstrom Practical Awards – Conservatory Canada: Level 1 – Alexia Popoff; Level 2 – Chanah MacInnis; Level 3 – Bryn Basham; Level 5 – Danica Gritchin; Royal Conservatory: Level 5 – McKenna White and Hayden White; Level 6 – Jayden Peregoodoff; and Level 8 – Relene Welbourne. The Dora Tweeddale Theory Awards – Conservatory Canada: Theory 1 – Danica Gritchin; Royal Conservatory: Level 5 – Adam Heale and McKenna White; and Level 6 – Jayden Peregoodoff.

Congratulations are extended to all the winners, and for those who successfully completed exams in the past year.

Most Read