Trail art gallery welcomes back guests to ‘Metamorphosis’

Local aesthetes will welcome the news that the VISAC Gallery is reopening this week.

The studio will feature its first showcase since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the downtown Trail art space into an 18-month hiatus of sorts.

The new show is a collective of six West Kootenay artists titled “Metamorphosis.”

Forged steel sculpture, 2020, titled “Harvester/Reaper” by artist Lashen Orendorff. Photo: Submitted

Hours will be extended on opening day, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with certain parameters in place.

Entrance must be gained through the red door, located underneath the Cedar Avenue-facing “Gallery” awning. Upon arrival, guests are required to call VISAC at 250.364.1181 to be let into the building. Masks are required.

“The VISAC team and the Metamorphosis artists are thrilled to welcome you to this enchanting group exhibition,” says Kristen Chester, VISAC director. “Through the continued support of our annual sponsors and a special grant from the Rossland Art Council, we were able to present this show and pay artist fees to six West Kootenay artists.”

The juried exhibition embraces works past and present of Sonja Rue, Christie Lim, Barbara Maye, Raphael Akiba, Lana Swanson, and Lashen Orendorf.

The show features two pieces from each artist, dating from two to 20 years ago, and two new artworks that were created during COVID-19 times.

The goal is to highlight the transformation each has gone through to become the artist they are now.

“This show aims to acknowledge and appreciate where the artists were and celebrate their own unique journey and development to be where they are now creatively,” says Chester.

“Metamorphosis doesn’t necessarily mean ‘better,’ just different — a transformation from the before.”

This 2015 piece, hand embroidery on silk is titled, “Where Are You Going?” (Transit Pass) by artist Christie Lim.

Although the gallery has been closed since March 2020, VISAC staff has stayed busy by offering various projects outside of the space such as pop up events at the Trail mall and artboxes/artpenpals for seniors, as well as completing renovations within the VISAC studio.

“This is thanks to the support of the special funding to communities from Columbia Basin Trust by way of the regional district and their staff,” Chester said.

“Metamorphosis” runs until Nov. 20. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Thursday from noon until 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required and guests must call the VISAC to be let into the building.

“Wheel of Fortune,” by artist Raphael Akiba is a gouache and acrylic painting on wood canvas, 2019. Photo: Submitted

