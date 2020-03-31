Nadine Tremblay, musician and performance artist, is looking forward to filling the Greater Trail theatre with a new season line-up in the fall. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail arts council hopeful for show-filled season come fall

Cancelled events include Sunday Cinema, Silver City Days, and family shows

“It’s hard to imagine that just a few weeks ago we had 600 people enjoying the Natalie MacMaster concert together – what a fabulous night that was,” began Nadine Tremblay, reminiscing of the full house in downtown Trail’s Bailey Theatre on March 9.

Previous: Breathing new life into the Bailey

Previous: Trail reminds residents all parks are closed

“It saddens me that the arts can’t be of help at a time like this when we usually provide opportunities to socialize, distract, entertain, help audiences laugh, learn and feel,” said Tremblay, executive director of the Trail and District Arts Council.

“We are hopeful and continue to plan programming this summer and we look forward to seeing you back in the theatre this fall with all the amazing treats we have in store for the future.”

Like many, at first, Tremblay did not realize how much of an impact the coronavirus pandemic would have across the community.

“Until we started cancelling Sunday Cinemas, family shows, community events like David Suzuki, Silver City Days, annual year-end community rentals, and more,” she shared.

“It’s a lot and we are so grateful that this community supports us continuously. Thank you.”

Regarding refunds for people who purchased tickets to a cancelled show, Tremblay asks they call the box office.

“We are working from home and your calls will be forwarded to us so that we can process a credit or refund,” she said.

”Let us know if you can absorb the $2 per ticket handling fee, otherwise that cost goes to the renter, promoter, or artist. That is one way you can help support the arts and Trail arts council during this time.”

In the meantime, as a way to give the community something to look forward to, the council will be providing online previews of next season’s programming.

“We are all in this together,” Tremblay said, herself a musician and performance artist.

“Please take care of your mental and physical selves. This situation is unprecedented and it’s okay if you don’t know how or what to do right now. All we can do is our best,” she added.

“Looking forward to having you all back in our space, filled with our neighbors and friends and the buzz and energy of live performance art.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCity of TrailCommunity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump: We won’t pay for security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan

Just Posted

Castlegar and Trail Chevron offering free gas for front line workers

Health care, fire, police, paramedics included in offer

Grand Forks distillery shifts to make sanitizer

How a Grand Forks distillery is stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic

Trail arts council hopeful for show-filled season come fall

Cancelled events include Sunday Cinema, Silver City Days, and family shows

Man launches West Kootenay shuttle service for those in need

Business owner Mike Sherwood said he’s been getting ten call requests a day from people

No Miss Trail this year

Coronavirus pandemic puts full stop on City of Trail ambassador programme

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

UVic, UBC in-person convocations postponed

New rules issued for B.C. construction projects, work camps for COVID-19

Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada, Trans Mountain and Site C carry on

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Most Read