Trail arts council hopeful for show-filled season come fall

Nadine Tremblay, musician and performance artist, is looking forward to filling the Greater Trail theatre with a new season line-up in the fall. (Trail Times file photo)

“It’s hard to imagine that just a few weeks ago we had 600 people enjoying the Natalie MacMaster concert together – what a fabulous night that was,” began Nadine Tremblay, reminiscing of the full house in downtown Trail’s Bailey Theatre on March 9.

Previous: Breathing new life into the Bailey

Previous: Trail reminds residents all parks are closed

“It saddens me that the arts can’t be of help at a time like this when we usually provide opportunities to socialize, distract, entertain, help audiences laugh, learn and feel,” said Tremblay, executive director of the Trail and District Arts Council.

“We are hopeful and continue to plan programming this summer and we look forward to seeing you back in the theatre this fall with all the amazing treats we have in store for the future.”

Like many, at first, Tremblay did not realize how much of an impact the coronavirus pandemic would have across the community.

“Until we started cancelling Sunday Cinemas, family shows, community events like David Suzuki, Silver City Days, annual year-end community rentals, and more,” she shared.

“It’s a lot and we are so grateful that this community supports us continuously. Thank you.”

Regarding refunds for people who purchased tickets to a cancelled show, Tremblay asks they call the box office.

“We are working from home and your calls will be forwarded to us so that we can process a credit or refund,” she said.

”Let us know if you can absorb the $2 per ticket handling fee, otherwise that cost goes to the renter, promoter, or artist. That is one way you can help support the arts and Trail arts council during this time.”

In the meantime, as a way to give the community something to look forward to, the council will be providing online previews of next season’s programming.

“We are all in this together,” Tremblay said, herself a musician and performance artist.

“Please take care of your mental and physical selves. This situation is unprecedented and it’s okay if you don’t know how or what to do right now. All we can do is our best,” she added.

“Looking forward to having you all back in our space, filled with our neighbors and friends and the buzz and energy of live performance art.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCity of TrailCommunity