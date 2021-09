Janice McLean’s paintings are on exhibit at the Vancouver Fine Art Gallery

If you love fine art then check out the paintings of Trail-born artist extraordinaire Janice McLean, now showing at the Vancouver Fine Art Gallery.

To view her pieces visit @VancouverFineArtGallery on Instagram and @JMcLeanGallery on Instagram.

To learn more about Janice, a seasoned traveller who now lives on the coast, visit: VancouverFineArtGallery.com or jmcleangallery.com.

