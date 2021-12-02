Trail gallery welcomes new director, throws pottery sale

Lana Swanson, the new VISAC Gallery director, invites the community to the Holiday Pottery Sale on Friday and Saturday. It will be held in the downtown Trail gallery, located in the basement of Selkirk College. Entrance is gained through the red door, located underneath the Cedar Avenue-facing “Gallery” awning. Photo: Jim Bailey

The VISAC Gallery has a new executive director whose first order of business is throwing the studio’s annual Holiday Pottery Sale this week.

An artist and photographer, Lana Swanson is easing into her new position and looks forward to working with the Greater Trail arts community.

“I’m very excited,” Swanson told the Trail Times. “It’s definitely something that is new to me and feels really aligned with all the things that fill me up in life, and supporting artists and art, and finding ways to bring art to the community.”

Swanson’s art was included in the “Metamorphosis” show at the gallery last month, an insightful look at how COVID has transformed the artists’ perception and affected their craft.

The Golden native is self-taught and practiced a variety of mediums before embracing photography.

“Prior to 2020 I was very much a landscape and wildlife photographer,” she said. “But after 2020 I stepped more into taking pictures of people, portraiture. So that’s definitely how it changed me going from the wild places to actually engaging with people.”

“Metamorphosis” also changed Swanson’s life by bringing her to Trail and landing her the VISAC director’s position.

She encourages Trail residents to support the local arts community by visiting the Holiday Pottery Sale on Friday and Saturday.

All proceeds go back to the artists.

“We really want people to come down,” said Swanson. “It’s just such a great way to support local artists, and the beautiful potters here.”

Ten or-so potters’ functional art will go on sale, and potential buyers are asked to bring cash only.

COVID protocols are in place, so bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask at the “move through” event.

The sale goes Friday, Dec. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I think it will be lovely,” Swanson said. “And such a nice way to support everything that is a useful piece, made from clay from the earth, and locally crafted.”

