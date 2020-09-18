Trail market goes garlic

The event goes Saturday in downtown Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are a fan of Allium sativum – or what the Romans first called the ‘stinking rose’ – then the 1300-block of Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail will be seasoned just for you on Saturday.

After annual garlic festivals were cancelled due to COVID-19, for the first time ever, the incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market is ‘Going Garlic.”

“Joining our incredible vendors for the first time are Super C’s Garlic and 3 Bar Farms have harvested over 80,000 bulbs of garlic and will be bringing 20 to 25 varieties including Russian Red and garlic-based spices and seasoning,” shares market volunteer Gina Ironmonger. “Kreative Cupcakes is bursting with garlicky creativity and will be bringing Black Garlic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Garlic Pretzels, Sourdough Garlic Focaccia and Roasted Garlic Spudnuts,” she said.

“Better get there early to try these delicacies.”

For anyone neeeding a pretty but functional garlic pot for all that garlic, stop by potter “Makes Me Smile.” As well, Wicked Provisions has been brewing up wickedly good, small-batch hand-crafted BBQ Sauce, hot sauce, marinades and spice rubs.

As it is harvesting time, there will be plenty of pumpkins, potatoes, squash, fruit and other produce, plus fruit, meat, poultry, eggs honey and so much more.

“Trails Incredible Farmers Market is an award-winning Make Bake Grow Market,” said Ironmonger. “And we are proud members of the BC Farmers Markets supporting local agriculture, food security, those that are food insecure, and local business.”

The garlic-lovers event goes Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ironmonger reminds the community that face masks are mandatory for shoppers to enter the venue.

“We consider the safety of our shoppers, vendors, volunteers and their friends, family, and those they come into contact with, of the utmost importance,” she said.

“The market operates on a strictly volunteer basis and we ask for the cooperation of all those that attend.”

The Trail market is an essential service that is key to food security. By supporting local agricultural producers and, through the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program, the market aids locals who are food insecure.

Coupons are provided for lower income families, seniors and expectant mothers to purchase fresh produce, meats, poultry and eggs direct from the farmer.

The word garlic derives from Old English, garlēac, meaning gar (spear) and leek, as a ‘spear-shaped leek’.

Garlic is a species in the onion genus, Allium. Its close relatives include the onion, shallot, leek, chive, and Chinese onion. It is native to Central Asia and northeastern Iran, and has long been a common seasoning worldwide, with a history of several thousand years of human consumption and use. Garlic was known to ancient Egyptians, and has been used both as a food flavoring and as a traditional medicine.



