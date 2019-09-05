Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Trail market, music and an outdoor movie, Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more.

• Saturday, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to All Aboard. Everyone welcome, $5 admission per person. Entrance at 925 Portland Street in downtown Trail.

• Saturday, Haley Park, 8 p.m. Kootenay Savings presents Outdoor Movie Night. Showing “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Admission by cash or non-perishable food donation to the Trail Salvation Army Food Bank. Screening begins as soon as it’s dark, so arrive early to find a spot and don’t forget blankets, pillows or lawn chairs.

• Sunday, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.

• Sunday, Victoria Street Bridge, dusk. Trail bridge will be lit purple in recognition of International Literacy Day.

• For a link to Golden City Days click here: Fun for all this year at Rossland Golden City Days

Upcoming

• Sept. 13, Trail Legion, 7 p.m. Jason Scott performs Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond. Limited tickets, $25. Call 250.364.1422 for more info.

* Sept. 15, Gyro Park, Terry Fox Run. Registration at 8 a.m., run starts at 9 a.m. Everyone welcome – bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers, rollerblades. Dogs on leash welcome.

• Sept. 20, Trail Legion, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Society for Protection and Care of Seniors invite you to a public meeting with B.C.’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. as she wants to hear from seniors and their family members living in this region. Let her know what is working and not working for seniors in this community. The audience is encouraged to participate in questions and discussion. For more info call the advocate office at 1.877.952.3181

• Sept. 20, Kiro Wellness Centre, 5-8:30 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society begins volunteer training. Next session in the centre on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Final training goes Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. All four sessions must be completed.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
