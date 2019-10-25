Trail market serving up scary good food and fun, Saturday

incrEDIBLE offerings are part of the city’s Spooktacular

Organizers for the market part of Spooktacular says it’s going to be an incrEDIBLE Day with over 40 vendors plus numerous fun activities on the menu this Saturday.

“This will be the last market to pick up all the fall fruits and veggies like apples, grapes, beets, cabbage, carrots,” says incrEDIBLE volunteer Gina Ironmonger.

“Meat vendors with a variety of government inspected beef, pork, sausages, jerky, pepperoni, lamb will be on hand, and you will be able to pick up freezer packs or order sides,” she added.

“Farm vendors will also have honey and eggs.”

Under the tents, event-goers will find some unexpected treasures to take home or for pay forward for gifts.

“A full range of handcrafted items by some of the best local artisans and designers will be there,” Ironmonger said. “Discover jewelry, clothing, fashion and accessories, glass work, body care products, essential oils, hats and woodwork. And how about some local wines.”

Artisan bakers will be selling all kinds of sweet treats, breads, candied apples, and lots of other scrumptious surprises.

“Come on down for lunch and enjoy a variety of food trucks from Greek to Thai, Filipino, perogies, or good old hot dogs and burgers,” Ironmonger said.

“Enjoy the music with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee.”

She says it’s a perfect time to pick up a Halloween Party Pinata by Fiesta and Combo.

“Breaking of the Pinata will be one of the many activities so you can see how much fun and how it is done.”

For those looking for a few tricks, incrEDIBLE volunteers are working on Spook House; a fright for all ages.

“But you will have to walk by the Witch’s Hut and graveyard before you get to it. Boo,” said Ironmonger.

“And watch for Ooogie Boogie – it’s going to be an incredible day at Spooktacular!”

The event runs Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in downtown Trail and along the Esplanade.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

