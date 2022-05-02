Trail pageant returns live to the stage Friday night

Here’s some tip-top news for anyone yearning for a night out of entertainment in Trail.

For the first time in two years the Bailey Theatre will be welcoming an audience for the 2022 Trail Ambassador Pageant.

This year nine candidates will showcase their growth and accomplishments on Friday, May 6, starting at 7 p.m.

“Each candidate entered the programme this year not knowing what it would look like, what events would be possible and how it would all come together in the end,” shares programme coordinators Lauren Shepherd and Cassidy Favaro.

“Despite all of the uncertainty, all nine candidates embraced the goal of the Trail Ambassador Programme: the courage and confidence to be yourself.”

What the audience will see on stage is the culmination of seven months of hard work and dedication. Over those seven months the candidates received training in a variety of life skills including personal finance, public speaking, resume writing, interview training, city history and much more.

“It is the hope that each candidate leaves the programme a more confident version of themselves who is ready to take on the world and chase their dreams,” said Shepherd and Favaro.

Tickets for the Friday night pageant are available through The Bailey box office with both an in-person and live-stream option.

Those who plan attending in-person must reserve seats.

To purchase a ticket: visit thebailey.ca; call the box office at 250.368.9669; or visit the Bailey box office in-person during regular business hours Monday to Friday from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets purchased online or by phone can be picked up at the box office during regular business hours or starting at 6 p.m. on show day.

