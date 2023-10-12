Up-close show with Trio Fibonacci goes tonight in Trail

The audience will join the artists on stage for an up-close salon-style show …

Concert goers will be seated on stage when Trio Fibonacci performs in the Bailey Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Photo: trail-arts.com

Music goers will be seated on The Bailey Theatre stage tonight (Oct. 12) so they can uniquely take-in the body of works by Trio Fibonacci.

“This special performance of ‘The Giants of Minimalism’ will take place … where you, the audience, join the artists on stage for an up-close salon-style show,” explains Vicky Jones, Bailey Theatre, marketing.

Sip a glass of wine or beer as you marvel at Trio Fibonacci’s mastery of their instruments and get swept away by the music, she adds.

“Join us at 7:30 p.m. as classical masters Trio Fibonacci bring you an even more intimate experience.”

“The Giants of Minimalism,” as performed by Trio Fibonacci, is described as music that goes straight to the heart of melody.

Concert highlights include Max Richter’s masterly recomposition of the “Four Seasons” by Vivaldi, which converges past and present in this programme of spellbinding simplicity.

Works featured: Ludovico Einaudi: “I Giorni and Petricor”; Michael Nyman: “The Heart Asks Pleasure First”; Philip Glass: “The Hours”; Radiohead: “No Surprises”; Brian Eno: “By This River”; Leonard Cohen: “Hallelujah”; and Recomposed by Max Richter: “Vivaldi – The Four Seasons.”

Trio Fibonacci made its first appearance on the Canadian music scene in 1998, guided by some of the world’s most respected chamber musicians. including Menahem Pressler, members of the Alban Berg, Guarneri and Vermeer String Quartets, and by their mentors Eberhard Feltz and Michael Vogler in Berlin.

They are internationally recognized for brilliant interpretations of the entire piano trio repertoire, from the works of Haydn through to collaborations with over 60 living composers on four continents. Their concert tours have led them to several European countries, to Argentina, South Africa, Brazil and Japan, to Berlin, San Francisco and New York. Trio Fibonacci has performed for television in Canada, China, and Brazil, and their concerts have been broadcast on Canadian, German, Belgian and Chilean radio networks.

Trio Fibonacci is:

Julie-Anne Derome, violin – Winner of the prestigious 2003 Virginia Parker Prize of the Canada Council for the Arts, given to underline her innovative work as a performer. She received a special prize at the 1992 Yehudi Menuhin Competition in Paris for her interpretation of Anthèmes by Boulez, and in 1996 released a CD of twentieth century solo violin works resulting in the BBC Music Magazine hailing her as “a star in the making.”

Gabriel Prynn, cello – Gabriel is a soloist, a member of the Trio Fibonacci, and a guest artist with diverse ensembles, notably the Ensemble Alternance in Paris. Gabriel has taught at École Normale de Musique (France), Royal Academy of Music (UK), Conservatory of Belgrade (Serbia), Conservatory of Nagoya (Japan), and Hochschule Hanns Eisler (Germany). Musical Toronto says, “Prynn has a particularly silken bowing arm and remarkable control. Everything played was poised, seamless and impeccably shaped.”

Maxim Shatalkin, piano – Laureate of the 2004 Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation Award, the 2012 Rachmaninoff International Competition in St. Petersburg, and the 2013 Vienna International Piano Competition, and winner of the prestigious 2006 Swedish International Duo Competition with cellist Alexander Zababurkin. As a member of the Kudriakova-Shatalkin Piano Duo, he was also a prizewinner in the 2015 International Competition Pietro Argento in Italy and the 2016 International Chamber Music Ensemble Competition in Boston (USA).”…a masterfully driven piano artist,… overall an incredible, dazzling virtuosity”.

