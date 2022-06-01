Children and youth under the age of 18 can access the Vancouver Art Gallery for free for five years starting July 1, 2022. (Photo: Anita Bonnarens)

Vancouver Art Gallery soon free for those 18 and under thanks to $1M donation

Free admission to begin July 1 and last until gallery moves to new building in 2027

Children and youth can soon peruse the work of famous and up-and-coming artists at the Vancouver Art Gallery at no cost to themselves or their caregivers.

The gallery says thanks to a $1-million donation from the Foundation of Vancouver, it will be providing free admission to those 18 and under beginning July 1 and lasting for the next five years.

And now is the perfect time to visit, according to the gallery. It recently launched its Kids Take Over exhibition, which showcases gallery artwork along with texts and drawings by local elementary and secondary school students. It also reconfigured areas of the gallery to allow for interactive programming for families and kids, including a teen workshop led by artist Chantal Gibson.

The gallery says its hope is that more young minds will now have the opportunity to engage with art and grow their own creativity.

Admission will remain free until the gallery moves to its new home at the intersection of West Georgia and Cambie and Beatty streets in 2027. It says the new space will welcome over one million visitors from around the world each year, including about 100,000 youth.

