Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)

Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

To take a stand against climate change, two Vancouver councillors are proposing the city hold a zero-emission Formula E car race next July.

The battery-electric race would be part of a business conference focused on climate and sustainability, hosted by a private Canadian promoter of the Formula E World Championship, OSS Group.

“It would generate significant economic benefit to the city and support recovery of the gutted tourism sector,” according to a joint motion filed by Sarah Kirby-Yung and Michael Wiebe.

“The sector has been decimated by the pandemic with jobs lost and businesses shuttered.”

If approved, the event is projected to generate 3,000 jobs and $80 million in revenue.

The conference would also see music concerts and a race grace the False Creek area – for which tourism representatives including those at BC Place, Rogers Arena and Science World have already pledged support.

The consideration comes nearly two decades after Vancouver saw its last Molson Indy held on the same very same grounds.

Much like the annual Champ Car race, viewing grandstands with a capacity for tens of thousands of people would be erected along the circuit.

OSS Group would cover the costs of hosting the event, as well as any traffic or management costs incurred by the city as a result.

As a footprint left behind from the event, the organizing group will install electric vehicle charging stations for the public and provide access as well as transportation for at-risk youth to attend.

The motion is to be deliberated by Vancouver’s mayor and the rest of council Wednesday (April 27).

The start/finish line at the Molson Indy in Vancouver on August 31, 2000. (CP/Kevin Frayer)

