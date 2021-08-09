Alexandar Bacon stands by one of two new murals he painted on the building at 110 Baker St. ahead of the Nelson International Mural Festival, which runs Aug. 13 to 15. Photo: Tyler Harper

Alexandar Bacon stands by one of two new murals he painted on the building at 110 Baker St. ahead of the Nelson International Mural Festival, which runs Aug. 13 to 15. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: Alexandar Bacon highlights Nelson International Mural Festival

The Toronto artist has two pieces in this year’s event

Alexandar Bacon was finishing his latest mural when he realized he had enough paint for one more.

The Toronto graffiti artist was only supposed to paint one mural, of a bee hovering near a flower, on the side of Dr. Kelly Davidoff’s office at 110 Baker St. But his paint cans weren’t quite empty.

“I asked Kelly if she wouldn’t mind if I painted the other side,” said Bacon. “And she was stoked.”

Bacon finished his work last week, adding a more traditional graffiti piece to the building that is a call back to when he first started painting in the 1990s. He said swapping styles on the fly isn’t difficult.

“The process of painting is actually the same, the creative is still the same. You’ve got to still sketch, do your design, get everything set, it’s just a different style of art.”

Bacon’s work is among nine murals being showcased at the Nelson International Mural Festival, which takes place Aug. 13 to 15.

Nelson and District Arts Council executive director Sydney Black said the event, now in its fourth year, is beginning to attract high-profile artists like Bacon, whom she describes as the godfather of Canadian graffiti.

“It’s pretty epic and awesome,” said Black. “I feel like we’ve been working really hard to make this beautiful outdoor gallery in our community and people are starting to notice.”

The event also features workshops led by local artists such as Damian John and Slava Doval and musical acts performing at the Hume Hotel. To see the entire schedule, visit ndac.ca/nelson-international-mural-festival/.

READ MORE: Young artists create mural on Nelson recycling building

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

 

L-R: Dr. Kelly Davidoff, who owns the building, murallist Alexandar Bacon and Nelson and District Arts Council executive director Sydney Black. Photo: Tyler Harper

L-R: Dr. Kelly Davidoff, who owns the building, murallist Alexandar Bacon and Nelson and District Arts Council executive director Sydney Black. Photo: Tyler Harper

Alexandar Bacon initially painted this mural on Dr. Kelly Davidoff’s office for the mural festival. He ended up doing one more on the other side. Photo: Tyler Harper

Alexandar Bacon initially painted this mural on Dr. Kelly Davidoff’s office for the mural festival. He ended up doing one more on the other side. Photo: Tyler Harper

Previous story
Britney Spears’ father says ‘no grounds’ for his removal

Just Posted

A truck went into the Kootenay River at the Glade Ferry landing Aug. 7. Photo: Submitted
Truck plunges into river near Glade Ferry landing

The Michaud Creek, Octopus Creek, Mt. Ruppel and Trozzo Creek fires. Evacuation alerts are shaded in orange. Map: BCWS/Nelson Star
Evacuation order for Fauquier lifted, two Lower Arrow Lake fires merge

Several record temperatures and precipitation far below normal were seen in the West Kootenay in July. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Extreme rainfall, temperatures in July were ‘a big deal,’ says West Kootenay weather forecaster

The U18 Trail Orioles’ Sam McLaren, Brayden DeWitt, and Jesco Knelsen are graduating from the program this year, and will go out in style after helping the O’s to the Provincial tournament.
U18 Trail Orioles advance to final four at provincials