VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

An outdoor art installation is seeing bursts of light and vitality return to Vancouver’s downtown core this March, in COVID-safe “dance bubbles.”
A diverse roster of artists is set to perform inside of the bubbles as part of a partnership between Tourism Vancouver and dance company Small Stage.
“It’s intended to spread love around Vancouver and bring some joy to the city after a dark winter,” said Tourism Vancouver, announcing the project.
With business shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, both downtown and Robson Street business associations also provided support.
CEO and president of Tourism Vancouver, Royce Chwin, hopes the shows help “restore vibrancy to our much-loved city.”
“We’re creating a safe and physically-distanced outdoor art and light experience that we hope will bring smiles to local residents,” Chwin said.
Performances will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. this March at the following locations:
- Thursdays: Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street
- Fridays: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Courtyard, 1000 Burrard Street
- Saturdays: Bute and Alberni streets plaza
There are multiple light-up bubbles at each site and different dance styles being performed at each, including Indigenous dance, ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary and hip-hop.
