Playland at the PNE is set to reopen this May, with COVID-19 health and safety measures approved by the province. (Website/Playland)

VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

Playland is gearing to open up its colourful rides and fanfare to visitors once again.

Equipped with new COVID-19 safety guidelines, as mandated by the province, fewer people will be permitted to grace the Pacific National Exhibition grounds starting in May.

Masks will be required on rides and in all queue lines for anyone over the age of two, according to the PNE website. Guests are being asked to stay six feet from people outside their social group.

This season, compared to last, will offer an expanded selection of rides including the Enterprise, Scrambler and Hell’s Gate.

“We cannot guarantee you won’t be exposed during your visit,” reads a Playland health and safety handout, though enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures will aim to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Guests will be able to dine on burgers, mini donuts, and cotton candy on-site with cashless purchasing options.

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park.

Tickets are on sale for timed entry visits on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.


