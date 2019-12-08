VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has skewered a recent incident of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking U.S. President Donald Trump in a skit likening it to gossip and bullying in a high school cafeteria.

Saturday’s episode of the satirical show opened with the sketch featuring Jimmy Fallon as Trudeau, Paul Rudd as French President Emmanuel Macron, James Corden as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Alec Baldwin as Trump.

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table and put a sign on his back saying, “IMPEACH ME!!!”

The Johnson character also makes a joke about Macron’s wife being older, and the Trump character says, “That’s good. I like when it’s mean, but not about me.”

After the incident at the recent NATO summit, in which the three world leaders were captured on video talking about Trump’s long, impromptu press conferences, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced.”

The video also came to the attention of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who used it in an ad saying the world is laughing at Trump.

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The Nutcracker’ production at The Bailey

Just Posted

Express and Rivermen take advantage of depleted Trail Smoke Eaters team

The Trail Smoke Eaters dropped their opening two games of Mainland Division road trip

CP Holiday Train headed to Castlegar

The festive food bank fundraiser will take place December 12.

Kootenay communities owe names to Chinook jargon

Place Names: Taghum, Lebahdo, Sitkum Creek, and Chahko Mika come from pidgin trade language

Trail police looking for tips to identify vandals

Greater district detachment reports several business were tagged with spray paint

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Trail landfill

Incident shuts down McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were woman

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

Most Read