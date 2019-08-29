Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Walk for Trail Pride on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

Community

• Saturday, Trail Jubilee Park, 11 a.m. Trail Pride will host its second annual walk/parade by mustering in the park and walking the loop across the Victoria Street Bridge to Skywalk and back. All welcome to celebrate diversity in the city.

• Tuesday, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 1:30 p.m. General membership meeting.

• Wednesday, Trail Armoury, 6-9 p.m. Cadet registration, for youth age 12-18. Bring birth certificate, care card, and a parent to sign you in. Opportunity to go gliding Sept. 7 for air cadets who register early. Located #1990 7th Ave., Shavers Bench. For more details call CO Capt. Gurnett at 250.231.5546.

Upcoming

• Sept. 7, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to All Aboard. Everyone welcome, $5 admission per person. Entrance at 925 Portland Street in downtown Trail.

• Sept. 7, Haley Park, 8 p.m. Kootenay Savings presents Outdoor Movie Night. Showing “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Admission by cash or non-perishable food donation to the Trail Salvation Army Food Bank. Screening begins as soon as it’s dark, so arrive early to find a spot and don’t forget blankets, pillows or lawn chairs.

• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.

• Sept. 13, Trail Legion, 7 p.m. Jason Scott performs Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond. Limited tickets, $25. Call 250.364.1422 for more info.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser.

Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire risk prompts Shambhala to move festival to July

Just Posted

Walk for Trail Pride on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Wildfire risk prompts Shambhala to move festival to July

Electronic music festival draws thousands of people to the West Kootenay each year

Skool Aid helps families with rising cost of ‘3Rs’

Letter to the Editor from Louise McEwan of Trail

Montrose successful in bid for $1.84 million grant

The two year project at the sewer treatment plant is estimated to near $3 million

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Most Read