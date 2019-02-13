The characters featured in Disney’s Frozen have been popular since the film’s release in 2013. (Black Press file photo)

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Now that you finally have “Let it go” out of your head, Disney has released a new trailer for a sequel to Frozen.

The sneak peek comes just as the snow begins to melt across Greater Victoria but the movie isn’t scheduled to hit theatres until November.

The trailer, released on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 13, features Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven.

The first film released in November 2013 grossed more than $1.2 billion US in box offices worldwide and picked up multiple Academy Awards, Grammys, and a Golden Globe.


jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens
Next story
Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

Just Posted

Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

Melody Diachun & her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert

The precious gift of sight

Letter to the Editor from Rubenoff Johnson of Nelson

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie will serve a second year on the Trust board, reflects on his inaugural year

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read