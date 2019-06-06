Photo Neal Dangerfield

WATCH THE VIDEO: Sonny and Cher reunite on Vancouver stage

Iconic performer, 73, tells older to women to “keep kicking ass”

Vancouver got to its feet May 30 to celebrate megastar Cher.

The iconic entertainer – Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner – performed for a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Arena 14 years after Living Proof, The Farewell, in 2005, was one of the highest grossing concert tours in history.

The show sparkled with all of Cher’s signatures – nine costume changes, elaborate sets, and daring a daring dance and acrobatic troupe.

In a poignant segment she sang two duets alongside videos featuring her one-time partner and husband Sonny Bono, saying it’s something she’s wanted to do for many years.

The 73-year-old also spoke directly to her female fans, telling young women to pursue their dreams and older women “to keep kicking ass.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montrose family day on deck

Just Posted

Montrose family day on deck

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 6 to June 12

Title sponsor for KBRH Golf Classic

$15,000 for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation fundraiser

Hats off at the dinner table

Letter to the Editor from Ken Schroeder of Trail

Community Futures launches Columbia River sport-fishing website

Website promotes Columbia River’s excellent sport fishing and local communities and businesses

Trail Legion reflects on D-Day

Ceremony at Trail Cenotaph to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

Most Read