West Kootenay artist exhibited in ‘Painting on the Edge’

“Love Prevails,” the latest artwork by Frantisek Strouhal, will soon be showcased in an international exhibit at the Federation Gallery in Vancouver.

Strouhal’s piece is part of “Painting on the Edge,” an open international juried exhibition by The Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA).

“It is a yearly opportunity for artists globally to exceed their limits, experiment with their medium, and captivate their audience through motivating themes, inventive medium utilization, and advanced style techniques,” the federation notes. “Artists are encouraged to experiment with something unique in their practice or convey profound messages and emotions in their artwork.”

In his comments on “Love Prevails,” the West Kootenay artist explains how the piece captures the essence of old-fashioned romance, while also featuring a novel component that forms a crucial bridge between past and present.

“It was designed to uphold and highlight the importance of love, which is essential to our human nature and general welfare, creating a sanctuary of peace, happiness, steadiness, and strength.”

He is convinced that the power of an image prevails when it stirs our emotions, awakens our imagination, and challenges our perceptions.

Strouhal’s artistic creations are crafted with a holistic and intuitive vision. He skillfully captures universally perceived emotions with elegance and wisdom.

Each artwork is embedded with sincere intention and authenticity. Every artistic expression is profoundly influenced by personal experiences. When he creates, he immerses himself in his inspired encounters and portrays what he feels, not just what he thinks.

Utilizing an outstanding selection of colours, shadows, and contrasts that stimulate the eye and the mind, his light-filled images convey a variety of emotions.

Strouhal truly believes that by showcasing his art openly and contributing his work, he is making a positive impact on the overall awareness of humankind.

He dreams that his work reaches a multitude of hearts so that, through art, humanity can experience a higher level of consciousness.

The exhibition is scheduled to happen on Granville Island in Vancouver at the Federation Gallery from July 24 through Aug. 13.

View the exhibit online at: federationgallery.com.

The mission of the FCA is to advance the knowledge and appreciation of art and culture to all Canadians, offering education, exhibition and communication in the visual arts, and to support and promote emerging to professional member artists.

