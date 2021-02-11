West Kootenay artist works on display

Frantisek Strouhal, a West Kootenay artist who is internationally known for his powerful expressions of the human body and spirit, is exhibiting in the newly open boutique Divine Fayerie in Castlegar.
“There is an increasing amount of scientific evidence that proves art enhances brain function,” says Strouhal. “It has an impact on brain wave patterns, emotions, and the nervous system. Art can change a person’s outlook and the way they experience the world.”
Through the medium of art, Strouhal says we always have access to the feeling of total rapture that elevates us to a different plane of consciousness increasing our moments of pleasure, peace, and harmony.
“Quite simply, the arts are invaluable to our proper functioning individually and as a society,” he said.
Strouhal’s portfolio “Art Embracing Awareness” firmly embraces the fact that all human beings regardless of their differences in appearance, position, language, behavior, and values, are entitled to live in peace just as they are.
“Peace considered as peace among people or as world peace and to any extent is only achievable when there is calm and reconciliation within each person. The external peace happens after internal peace is reached,” Strouhal shares.
“[My] visual art and writings advocate the need for a change in consciousness within each one of us.”
Everyone is welcome to experience a moment of serenity in the intimate environment of Divine Fayerie located at 648-18th St at the Castleaird Shopping Center.
