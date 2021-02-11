Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay artist works on display

Art Embracing Awareness; by Frantisek Strouhal

Frantisek Strouhal, a West Kootenay artist who is internationally known for his powerful expressions of the human body and spirit, is exhibiting in the newly open boutique Divine Fayerie in Castlegar.

“There is an increasing amount of scientific evidence that proves art enhances brain function,” says Strouhal. “It has an impact on brain wave patterns, emotions, and the nervous system. Art can change a person’s outlook and the way they experience the world.”

Through the medium of art, Strouhal says we always have access to the feeling of total rapture that elevates us to a different plane of consciousness increasing our moments of pleasure, peace, and harmony.

“Quite simply, the arts are invaluable to our proper functioning individually and as a society,” he said.

Strouhal’s portfolio “Art Embracing Awareness” firmly embraces the fact that all human beings regardless of their differences in appearance, position, language, behavior, and values, are entitled to live in peace just as they are.

“Peace considered as peace among people or as world peace and to any extent is only achievable when there is calm and reconciliation within each person. The external peace happens after internal peace is reached,” Strouhal shares.

“[My] visual art and writings advocate the need for a change in consciousness within each one of us.”

Divine Fayerie is a local gemstone and crystal boutique also featuring artists’ and artisans’ works from the Kootenays. Erica, the face behind Divine Fayerie, has the vision to create a healing sacred space to raise universal consciousness, bringing in divine love and light to the world through earth elements and alternative healing therapies and medicines. Divine Fayerie is an eco-friendly shop only using eco-friendly packaging.

Erica states that “it is a privilege to showcase Strouhal’s exquisite work”. His images have a surreal flavour touched with beauty, emotion, and a sincere quality that affects the heart…Essentially sensitive, his inspiration ornaments the ordinary in daily life. His works of art are composed to breed an atmosphere and mood that inspire and unravels our subconscious nature.

Everyone is welcome to experience a moment of serenity in the intimate environment of Divine Fayerie located at 648-18th St at the Castleaird Shopping Center.

About Frantisek Strouhal Fine Art

Frantisek Strouhal is a mixed media artist and poet. He is internationally renowned for his unique and original style and voice that stands on his own marked distinctly for its evocative introspection, enchanting nostalgia, and existential urgency. He is the owner of the art enterprise Mirage Studio. His mission is to assist the reader like a guide on a journey of expansion and awareness with his luminous visuals and psychologically engaging and timeless writings.

Chantal Robert is the manager of the art enterprise Mirage Studio which is received internationally in art galleries, exhibitions, and publications. Her mission is to empower and support people who are interested in improving and transforming their lives by sharing her knowledge and understanding of spiritual psychology and holistic healing.

Jakub Strouhal is a song-writer and performer living in Vancouver. Songwriting has been his main focus, but he has been experimenting with poetry and prose, and now, in collaborating with his father, Frantisek Strouhal, was given and embraced his first opportunity to develop that aspect of his craft.

Arts and cultureKootenays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix’s Cecil Hotel crime documentary tells tale of B.C. student’s mysterious death

Just Posted

This B.C. trail camera captured this moose nursing her calf. Photo: Evan Saugstad
Letter: Without prey, there are no predators

Letter to the Editor from Robin Unrau, President, Hunters for BC SCI

Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay artist works on display

Art Embracing Awareness; by Frantisek Strouhal

Visiting architects advise that conserving and showcasing Trail’s rich heritage and historic buildings and structures should be a priority. Photo: Jim Bailey
Architects lend advice on revitalizing downtown Trail

Preserving the old bridge, the most valuable heritage asset in Trail, should be a priority

Photo: Unsplash
B.C. ministry announces new addictions treatment, recovery beds coming

The additional beds will increase access to addictions treatment and recovery bed-based services

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

Most Read