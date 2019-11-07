Painting by Helen Whyte. (Submitted photo)

West Kootenay artists on display at VISAC

New show in the downtown Trail gallery starts Nov. 8

The West Kootenay Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (WKCFCA) is presenting “Beyond the Line,” a juried exhibit of paintings, at the VISAC Gallery, Trail, from Nov, 8 to Dec. 13.

“Beyond the Line” is well represented by 10 WKCFCA artists: Sandra Donohue and Astrid Pinkerton, Robson: Lis Semenoff, Trail; Barb Pistak, Rossland; Robyn Gold, Salmo; Sandra Irvine, Nelson; Helen Whyte, Kaslo; Elaine Alfoldy, Erickson; Carol Retzlaff, Glade; and Darlene Dautel, Grand Forks.

From a variety of media, Federation of Canadian Artist jurors awarded the FCA First Prize to “Morning Light” by Helen Whyte, FCA Second Prize to “Romeo” by Darlene Dautel, and FCA Third Prize to “Foothills in October” by Elaine Alfoldy.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to “Tropical Candy” by Astrid Pinkerton, “Brockville Iron” by Lis Semenoff, and “Hanging Out in Venice” by Sandra Donohue.

The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and features an opportunity for the public to vote on their favourite painting. Awards will be presented at 7:15 p.m.

The Federation of Canadian Artists, founded in 1941, is a community of artists and art lovers. The head office and gallery are located in Vancouver, on Granville Island, where bi-monthly juried exhibits by emerging and signature artists are featured. Its mission is to promote the passion and pleasure of the visual arts through exhibition, education and communication.

The FCA, a non-profit organization has chapters throughout Canada. More information about the FCA membership, exhibits, and workshops can be found on its website: www.artists.ca.

The West Kootenay Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists was founded in Trail, in 2001. For information about the WKCFCA, visit their website: www.wkcfca.com, or visit their Facebook page.

VISAC Director Kristen Renn and the WKCFCA would like to thank the following sponsors for their support: The City of Trail, the Trail and District Arts Council, the Columbia Basin Trust, and the Kootenay Savings Credit Union. The VISAC Gallery, a charitable non-profit Community Gallery, was established in 1989. Located at 1501 Cedar Ave., (Lower Level), Trail, B.C., is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the VISAC Gallery at director@visacgallery.com.


