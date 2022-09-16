West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase

First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted Second place award; Lis Semenoff, “First Light.” Third place award; Sandra Irvine, “Taking the Plunge.” Honourable mention; Darlene Dautel, “Sunshine Ice-Cream.” Honourable mention; Sandra Donohue, “Connecting and Reflecting.” Honourable mention; Astrid Pinkerton, “Coastal Inlet.” Image: Submitted

A new art exhibition presented by the West Kootenay Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA) will soon open at the VISAC Gallery in downtown Trail.

The showcase — “365 All in a Year” — will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 18.

This juried show features nine West Kootenay artists: Elaine Alfoldy, Erickson; Darleen Dautel, Grand Forks; Brigitte Desbois, Balfour; Sandra Donohue and Astrid Pinkerton, Robson; Helena Edmison and Lis Semenoff, Trail; Carol Retzlaff, Glade; and Sandra Irvine, Nelson.

From a wide variety of entries federation jurors awarded the FCA first prize award to Elaine Alfoldy for her painting Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves.

The second prize award went to Lis Semenoff for her painting First Light, and third prize to Sandra Irvine for her painting Taking the Plunge.

Honourable mentions were awarded to: Astrid Pinkerton for Coastal Inlet; Darlene Dautel for Sunshine & Ice Cream; and Sandra Donohue for Connecting and Reflecting.

In all, 21 diverse, colourful and skillful paintings comprise the show.

The opening reception is slated for Friday Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During this public event, attendees will be given the opportunity to vote on their favorite painting and enjoy light refreshments.

Artists will be in attendance and awards presented.

About the FCA

The FCA (Federation of Canadian Artists) was founded in 1941 by professional Canadian working artists including Lawren Harris, Arthur Lismer and A.Y. Jackson.

The head office and gallery are located on Granville Island in Vancouver. The FCA, a non-profit organization, has chapters throughout Canada.

More information about FCA membership, workshops and exhibits can be can be found at artists.ca.

For more information about the local chapter visit:wkcfca.com.

The local chapter offers workshops in a variety of media, and holds exhibitions, meetings, critiques and the opportunity to get to know other artists and learn from them.

