West Kootenay friends rally for nursing student newcomer

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the West Kootenay Friends of Refugees (Friends) sponsored a fundraising concert of Christmas favorites, performed by violinist Carolyn Cameron with piano accompaniment by Nina Horvath.

The goal of the evening was to provide tuition for Tibetan refugee Lobsang Dolma as she completes the final term of her Post Graduate Diploma in Gerontological Nursing at Selkirk College, which will include classes in Trail and a practicum at Columbia View Lodge.

Carolyn and Nina have performed fundraising events for the Friends on many occasions and the concerts have usually taken place at the home of Rossland mayor Kathy Moore.

This time, with performers masked and physically distanced, the whole concert was presented virtually through the magic of Zoom and the technical expertise of Moore’s husband, Dave Cornelius, who arranged multiple cameras and met all the challenges of providing good sound so that everyone could enjoy the performance.

Fifty four groups and individuals from around the world were able to sign in and take part in the heart warming event that began with some background from Lobsang Dolma herself and ended with thanks from Friends member Ivy Miller who spearheaded the private sponsorship after years of effort.

L-R: Lobsang Dolma and Ivy Miller. Photo: Submitted

At this point, funds raised have exceeded $5,400 and will cover tuition, accommodation and other costs.

Ivy and Lobsang are overwhelmed by the generosity of Friends supporters and the community at large.

“We will all benefit from Lobsang’s hard work to join the healthcare community and make her contribution to Canada,” the Friends said.

The West Kootenay Friends of Refugees would like to thank Carolyn Cameron, Nina Horvath, Kathy Moore and Dave Cornelius for the work involved in achieving this goal and for giving all the Zoom guests a musical reminder of the true spirit of Christmas.

Lobsang Dolma and the first alpine lily find of spring 2020. Photo: Submitted

On a practical note, Lobsang is looking for accommodation for herself and a classmate, preferably in Trail so they can attend classes at the downtown Selkirk College campus.

If anyone can help out with this, please contact the group via email: wkforfunds@gmail.com.



